EXCLUSIVE: Thug Life set for an OTT premiere in 4 weeks; Digital price reduced, multiplexes impose a fine

The Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam collaboration on Thug Life was among the most awaited of the year, as the duo reunited four decades after their cult Nayakan. The pre-release anticipation resulted in the makers opting for a 8-week digital window, breaking out from the usual norm of a 4-week window that exists in the Tamil Film Industry. The film however failed to impress the audience, and turned out to be a major theatrical failure. It has been almost 3 weeks since the release, the film is out of most theatres already.

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Thug Life team have decided to break the 8-week OTT window, and opt for an early release on digital medium. “Thug Life will premiere on Netflix in just 4 weeks. The negotiations were made after Netflix decided to reduce the OTT price of Thug Life. The film was valued at Rs 130 crore prior to the release, and Netflix was looking to renegotiate the price at Rs 90 crore after the dismissal run. But the parties eventually settled down at Rs 110 crore for the digital right, with a reduced OTT window of 4 weeks,” revealed a source.

This has resulted in a breach of contract between the producers of Thug Life with the distributor and the national multiplex chains in North India. “There’s a norm in North India to strictly follow a 8-week window. As Thug Life time has breached the guidelines, the National Multiplex Chains have imposed a fine on the producers. It’s a nominal amount, where the producers and distributors of Thug Life have to forgo their theatrical share from Hindi. Incidentally, the amount comes to Rs 25 lakh,” the source informed.

Interestingly, this is the second time after Indian 2, that the producers have gone back on the commitment of an 8-week OTT window. Our source insists that the multiplex players are still fighting it out with Thug Life team to follow a 8-week window, but the odds of a shorter window for premiere are high at the moment. However, there will be stricter with the guidelines, putting a no-backout clause in the times to come. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

