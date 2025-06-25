SUGA's DUI scandal aftermath: Petition filed to block BTS member from TV appearance, citing influence on youngsters

BTS member SUGA's DUI incident has sparked renewed discussion. Despite paying a heavy fine and apologizing multiple times, netizens don't appear ready to move on from the issue. On June 23, a petition was filed on KBS's bulletin board regarding the drunk driving case, as reported by the K-media outlet YTN. The petition advocated for restricting SUGA's appearances on the network, amid ongoing discussions regarding BTS' full-group performances.

Advertisement

Why was a petition filed to restrict SUGA's broadcast appearance?

The petition for Min Yoongi aka SUGA was filed to ban the BTS member from TV appearances, particularly from KBS shows. The reason for the same was public scrutiny following his 2024 DUI scandal. The petition, titled Request for sanction on restriction of appearance on KBS regarding Suga’s DUI, was posted on the KBS Viewer Petition Bulletin Board on June 23.

It demanded that KBS hold a broadcast appearance regulation review committee to discuss and decide on sanctions for SUGA. They cited concerns about his influence on the masses, including youngsters. According to the petitioner, taking the step was necessary to make people realise the gravity of the unlawful activity. Drunk driving might not be that big of an issue elsewhere, but in South Korea, it is seen as a grave offence.

Will SUGA's DUI controversy impact BTS' full-group comeback?

K-pop comebacks are usually followed by interviews and music shows appearances. KBS is one of the biggest broadcasting companies of South Korea, in whose shows artists usually promote their new music. In case SUGA gets banned from KBS shows due to the petition's passing, BTS might choose not to perform in their shows or appear as an incomplete group. Neither sounds good for either the K-pop artists and the media group.

Advertisement

About SUGA's drunk driving controversy

SUGA was involved in a DUI incident on August 6, 2024, while riding an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol. The Haegeum singer's blood alcohol level was 0.227%, significantly above the legal limit of 0.08% in South Korea. The K-pop rapper was found lying on the ground next to his e-scooter by police late at night. Following that, he was charged with DUI and faced potential penalties, including license revocation and a fine of approximately 11,000 USD.

SUGA publicly apologized for his actions, stating that he would cooperate fully with the Yongsan police's investigation. The case was closed by prosecutors with a fine, and no further action was taken.

ALSO READ: What is Min Yoongi Treatment Center? All we know about BTS' SUGA's impressive 5 billion KRW MIND program