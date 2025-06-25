EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 announcement attached to prints of Kajol’s Maa; Digital drop on June 26

There is tremendous hype around the return of Ajay Devgn as Jassi with Son of Sardaar 2, which happens to be the biggest feature film of Hindi Cinema for the month of July. Over the last week, the makers have dropped multiple posters to create anticipation around the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and the team are all set to drop the first video asset of the movie on June 26, 2025.

According to sources, the video asset will serve as an announcement video for Son of Sardaar 2, introducing the characters and world of the film to the audience. “The announcement video will first premiere at the grand premiere of Maa on June 25, as it is hard attached to the prints of the Kajol-led horror film. The makers will drop it digitally on June 26, followed by screenings on the big screen with Maa from June 27 all across the globe,” the source informed.

The guests at the premiere of Maa will be the first in the world to witness the announcement video of Son of Sardaar 2. “The idea is to inform the audience about the arrival of this family entertainer on the big screen from July 25. Following the drop of this announcement video, the makers will launch the title song, leading to the trailer audience by mid-July,” the source added.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to the 2012 Diwali release, Son of Sardaar. The film promises to be a comic caper for the families and rides on a formidable ensemble led by Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur with Ravi Kishan, Vindhu Dara Singh, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar, Roshni Walia, Sahil Mehta, and Mukul Dev among others.

