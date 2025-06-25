Rajkummar Rao confirmed for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Actor breaks silence

Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor who has experimented with various roles. The audience loves watching him on-screen, and his hit films are proof of his talent. He impressed fans with his performance in his last biopic, Srikanth and now, is set to be a part of yet another biopic. Yes, the actor will soon be seen in Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly's biopic. With rumors rife, Rajkummar recently broke his silence and confirmed doing the film.

Rajkummar Rao to act in Sourav Ganguly's biopic

In a conversation with NDTV, Rajkummar Rao confirmed the speculations of him playing the lead in Sourav Ganguly's biopic. The actor will step into the shoes of the cricketing legend in the much-anticipated project. Confirming, Rao said, "Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic."

Rajkummar also expressed being "nervous for the role as it's a huge responsibility." The actor even shared that he has learned Bengali for the biopic, and his wife Patralekhaa has helped him. The untitled film will be directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Films.

Sourav Ganguly comments on Rajkummar Rao

India's most successful and renewed cricketer, Sourav Ganguly, recently praised Rajkummar Rao's acting mettle and mentioned how he is the "right person" to do his biopic. Ganguly even shared that the shooting is scheduled to begin in January 2026, and the movie will release in December 2026. As per the report, the former India captain is closely involved in the creative process of the biopic.

Over the years, Rajkummar Rao has been a part of several hit films like Stree, Shahid, Kai Po Che, Bareilly Ki Barfi and more. He was recently seen in the comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf opposite Wamiqa Gabbi.

Rajkummar Rao's next project

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in Maalik opposite Manushi Chillar. Helmed by Pulkit, Maalik is an upcoming action drama set against the backdrop of Allahabad. The story follows the journey of a gangster who rises through the ranks of the criminal underworld and establishes his dominance.

Backed by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on 11 July 2025. Along with Rajkummar and Manushi, the movie also features Prosenjit Chatterjee.

