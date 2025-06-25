Love Island Season 7: Chris Seeley Joins Casa Amor, All You Need to Know About Basketball Star's Dramatic Entry

Chris Seeley has joined Casa Amor in Love Island season 7. The Basketball star’s dramatic entry in the reality show is sure to stir up things for the existing islanders.

The athlete will mark his appearance in the show with 11 new islanders, as they will connect with the other contestants.

In season 7, episode 19 of the show, the host, Ariana Madix, informed the islanders that it was finally time for Casa Amor.

Moreover, she also let the girls know that they will leave the villa and reach their new venue to meet the Casa Amor boys, while the existing boys will stay back in the villa and meet the new girls.

The islanders are set to face what is known as the “ultimate relationship test.”

Who is Chris Seeley?

Amongst the new islanders being a part of the show in Casa Amor, one who attracted the attention towards him is Chris Seeley. The Basketball player, who is 6 feet 7, has played the sport for Mulhouse in France—in NM 1.

The athlete, now a reality TV star, is a graduate of Central High School. Previously, Seeley played Basketball for Splash City, “where he averaged better than 10 points and six rebounds per game in the summer of 2016.”

Moreover, according to Seeley’s website, the athlete is a son of Cordell and Trea Seeley and has nine siblings: Kiara, Tanasha, Tory, Maya, Cordell, Tevin, Keana, Courtney and Ciara.

Why are fans calling out Love Island ahead of Casa Amor?

While the islanders are excited for the Casa Amor episodes, the show is facing backlash from the fans ahead of the switch between the contestants.

The audience of Love Island has expressed their disappointment over too much of the producers’ involvement. The fans took to their Reddit account and complained about the new Casa Amor rules.

The pressure has been built up on the new season following the backlash. Season 6 of the show went on to gain popularity globally and hence the new one too is expected to match the same heights.

Love Island USA is available to stream on Peacock.

