Who is Olivia Ponton? Meet NFL player Joe Burrow's alleged girlfriend

Olivia Ponton has gone from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit sensation to NFL sweetheart overnight. The model’s low-key romance with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is capturing the attention of fans. The two were spotted on a late-night stroll in New York City, and their early morning apartment arrival quickly fired up the rumor mill.

This comes after six months of speculation and a few headline-making appearances behind them. Here’s a detailed look at Ponton and her connection to Burrow.

Rising star from Naples: Ponton’s modeling journey

Olivia Ponton first made headlines as a 19-year-old when she debuted in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Originally from Naples, Florida, she balanced high school athletics with weekend modeling shoots. “It was such a dream,” Ponton told USA Today about her SI debut.

Her glossy portfolio now includes campaigns for SKIMS, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, and Ralph Lauren. According to The Hindustan Times, she returned to the Swimsuit in 2023. This came as a rare second appearance that swiftly cemented her status as one of IMG’s fastest-rising faces.

From break-in to buzz: How the romance rumors began

The pair first sparked speculation last December when Ponton was present during a break-in at Joe Burrow’s Ohio home. “Someone broke into my house… It’s like completely messed up,” she said in the call, according to police audio obtained by TMZ.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report identified her as an employee at Burrow’s residence, and neither Ponton nor Burrow confirmed a relationship at the time.

Public sightings confirm connection after Big Apple date night

On June 20, Burrow and Ponton stepped out in New York City, reigniting dating talk. Photographs obtained by The New York Post show them entering a Manhattan apartment building at 3 am, accompanied by friends, including former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne.

According to People, they hit multiple hotspots—Burrow in a grey hoodie and distressed jeans, Ponton in a crisp white blouse and black mini-shorts. Their earlier public appearance came at the F1 Miami Grand Prix in May, where TMZ cameras captured them exiting the same vehicle side-by-side.

Beyond the limelight: Ponton’s personal side

In interviews, Ponton has been open about her fluid sexuality. In a January 2024 TikTok, she said, “I love kissing all types of people so all I’m here (to do) is literally to spread love...”

She came out publicly as bisexual for Teen Vogue in 2021 and now identifies as pansexual. That honesty has made her an advocate for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Off-camera, she reportedly enjoys beach volleyball, cooking, and traveling. As Joe Burrow prepares for another NFL season, Olivia Ponton remains a constant presence at his side. While neither has officially named the other, their New York outing proved that some stories write themselves.

