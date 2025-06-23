13 best songs of Diljit Dosanjh that are too good to skip: Lover to Kinni Kinni

Diljit Dosanjh is more than just a name; he's a phenomenon! From the heartland of Punjab to becoming a global star, the singer has come a long way, and his journey is inspiring. He is a singer, actor and a talented performer who has seamlessly blended the rich cultural essence of Punjabi music with contemporary sounds.

Diljit enjoys a dedicated global fan following because of the innumerable hit songs that he has delivered. From this endless list, let's look at the top 13 best songs of Diljit Dosanjh that showcase his diversity as a singer and are a huge hit among the audience.

13 best songs of Diljit Dosanjh

1- Sauda Khara Khara

Originally a cult classic by Sukhbir, Sauda Khara Khara was reintroduced to a new generation through the Bollywood film Good Newwz in 2019. Sung by Diljit, the singer even acted in this movie opposite Kiara Advani. The track captures the wedding vibe with Diljit's high-energy vocals. It has become a must-play at Indian weddings and occasions.

2- Naina

From Crew, Naina remains one of the most hit songs. Sung by Diljit in collaboration with Badshah, it is one most popular songs of Diljit in recent times.

3- Lover

Lover by Diljit Dosanjh, released in 2021, became an anthem of the year and is still loved by many. The song's upbeat yet sentimental tone resonates perfectly with the audience.

4- Born To Shine

Another gem by Dosanjh, Born to Shine is a bold song that speaks about success, self-confidence and perfectly suits Diljit's persona. The song resonates with the youth, especially those from Punjab.

5- Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab is the perfect soul-soothing song. Sung by Diljit, the song captures the innocence of a girl amid the ups and downs of a relationship. The soulful melody and poetic lyrics are just too good to miss.

6- Ishq Di Baajiyaan

Ishq Di Baajiyaan, sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy is a song from the movie Soorma. It is one of the most heartfelt, melodious tracks delivered by the singer. The song perfectly captures the emotional depth of the lead actor in the movie.

7- G.O.A.T

G.O.A.T is more than just a song; it's a statement. Celebrating Diljit's journey from a small-town Punjabi boy to a global superstar, the song perfectly reflects ambition, fame and cultural pride. It is also known as the anthem for success-driven individuals.

8- Putt Jatt Da

Putt Jatt Da by Dosanjh, released in 2018, embodies the pride associated with Punjabi heritage. It's an ode to the identity and confidence of being a Jatt. It is among the best songs of Diljit.

9- Do You Know

And a romantic single too! Do You Know is Diljit's most loved romantic single that was released in 2016. Known for its melodious tune, it is one of the most favorite songs on the playlist of many.

10- 5 Taara

5 Taara is one of Diljit's massive songs that highlights the blend of humor and romance. The energetic beats contributed to its viral success and are loved by avid music lovers.

11- Hass Hass

An unexpected collaboration of Diljit that surprised many. Released in 2023, Diljit collaborated with international artist Sia and is one of the hit albums.

12- Kinni Kinni

Kinni Kinni is a soft Punjabi track that celebrates longing, love, and admiration. It captures the essence of Punjabi romantic music. This is also one of Diljit's most-enjoyed songs.

13- Proper Patola

Proper Patola by Diljit Dosanjh featuring Badshah, released in 2013. It instantly became a club and party anthem. The peppy beats and stylish music video with Badshah's rap became a rage among the youth. It remains one of the hit songs of the Punjab music industry.

