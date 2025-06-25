Brad Pitt Says He Missed ‘Gay Experience Window’ Amid Romance With Ines de Ramon, DEETS

Brad Pitt missed a gay experience in his life! The actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, F1, candidly spoke about how he missed the window of getting approached by men.

Pitt sat down for a conversation with Dax Shepard on his podcast, where he candidly spoke about his sexuality amid making headlines for his romance with Ines de Ramon.

Further in talks with the podcast host, the actor also opened up about his experience of attending an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting following his split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt opens up on missing the gay experience window

While sitting down for a conversation with the podcast host, Pitt shared, “You know I’ve never had a gay experience.” The Fight Club star further added that he kind of missed the window and joked that if it were ever to happen, it definitely wouldn’t be with Shepard.

Elaborating on the statements, Pitt said, “I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn’t be you.” The movie star also stated that he would only make the cut as his “14th or 15th” experience.

Meanwhile, the actor’s confession sparked buzz on the internet, amid his dating life with Ines de Ramon.

The couple marked their latest appearance together at the premiere of his upcoming movie, F1. As the duo posed for the cameras together, the sources close to the two shared that de Ramon is “perfect” for the Wolfs actor.

Brad Pitt opened up about attending Alcoholics Anonymous

Elsewhere in the conversation with the podcast host, Pitt revealed that he attended an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting for the first time after his difficult split from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

He said that he was “pretty much on [his] knees” and revealed that he had “to wake the f–k up in some areas.”

Further in the talks, the actor shared, “I was trying anything and everything, anything anyone threw at me. … It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting.”

While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star did not reveal when the AA was, he confessed to having attended the meeting previously in 2016, following his parting ways from Jolie.

