BTS’ Jungkook dubbed ‘Main Pop Boy’ after becoming first Asian soloist to chart 100 weeks on Billboard Global 200 with Seven

Two years after its release, Jungkook’s solo hit Seven featuring Latto continues to dominate global music charts. On June 25, 2025, Billboard confirmed that the song has charted for 100 consecutive weeks on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. This makes it the first track by an Asian solo artist to achieve this historic feat.

Released in July 2023, the track marked Jungkook’s official solo debut and quickly became a global phenomenon. It is featured on his debut solo album, GOLDEN. Blending sensual vocals with sleek pop production, Seven raced up international charts and has never looked back since. Its consistent presence on Billboard’s top global charts for nearly two years has stunned even long-time fans.

Still going strong

What’s even more remarkable is that Seven hasn’t lost its momentum. The track has now crossed a staggering 2.4 billion streams on Spotify, making it the first-ever song by an Asian soloist to reach that number. It also ranks as the sixth most-streamed song globally on the platform.

Despite being released two summers ago, Seven continues to pull in over two million daily streams. This is a rare achievement for any pop single, let alone one from a non-Western artist. Also, the track has remained on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart for 101 consecutive weeks.

From fastest streams to longest reign

Jungkook's solo journey has been filled with record-shattering milestones and Seven set the tone right from the start. Upon release, the track became the fastest song ever to hit several key streaming benchmarks, including:

100 million streams,

900 million streams,

1 billion and 1.1 billion streams on Spotify

It also held the No.1 position on Spotify’s Daily Global Top Songs chart across Asia for 71 straight days. This proves its dominance not only in South Korea but across the broader Asian market.

Jungkook’s other tracks are smashing records too

The massive success of Seven is just one part of Jungkook’s thriving solo career. His other releases have also put up impressive numbers:

Standing Next to You has surpassed 1.2 billion streams on Spotify

His collaboration with Charlie Puth, Left and Right, recently hit the 1 billion mark

Fan-favorite 3D has already crossed 900 million streams

Collectively, Jungkook’s Spotify solo page has now amassed over 9 billion total streams. It makes him the fastest Asian solo artist to hit that milestone.

Fans celebrate with awe and pride

News of Jungkook’s latest Billboard and Spotify milestones spread quickly across social media, where fans couldn’t hide their shock and excitement. Many expressed amazement that Seven was still charting two years after its release.

Others celebrated the record as a proud moment for Asian artists globally. They are crediting Jungkook for helping reshape the landscape for K-pop and non-Western acts in global pop. As streaming numbers rise and chart runs stretch on, one thing is clear: Jungkook is no longer just breaking records; he’s setting new standards.

