BTS’ RM goes Namjooning post military, fans believe he’ll join Jimin and Jungkook for Are You Sure? Part 2

BTS member RM is enjoying his life back as a civilian. After discharging from the military on June 10, the rapper greeted his fans via a livestream and then appeared alongside Jin, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook for J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. Soon after, fans started murmuring about spotting the 30-year-old at the airport flying out of the country. Now with his latest update, the singer’s vacation spot has been revealed as Switzerland, where Jimin and Jungkook are also said to be touring.

Sharing a bunch of photos on his Instagram account on June 25, the BTS member can be seen having a jolly good time with friends and acquaintances, believed to be his agency’s staff. He previously visited Basel to partake in the 2025 Art Basel, which ran from Thursday, June 19–22, 2025. Now, continuing his vacation in the country, RM showcased the luscious scenery that he has been enjoying. His new photos are a perfect example of the star’s favorite pastime, known as Namjooning, where he enjoys nature, art and is in his element.

A glass of wine and some art, RM can be seen having the time of his life after completing his military service after 18 months. However, he is seemingly not alone, as onlookers have reported sightings of fellow bandmates Jimin and Jungkook in Europe. They are rumored to have been shooting another season of their duo series, Are You Sure?, a travel show that showcased their friendship before enlisting in the military under the buddy reform. However, it is believed that the Wild Flower hitmaker will be joining the duo this time around. Fans have raised speculations on social media, forming theories of Are You Sure? Season 2.

Meanwhile, BTS is rumored to be making a comeback in March 2026, following it up with a much-anticipated world tour. BIGHIT MUSIC has stayed mum about the possibility as one by one the members return to their K-pop star lives.

