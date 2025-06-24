EXCLUSIVE: Sonakshi Sinha recalls first day on Dabangg sets with Salman Khan: 'Having been an actor's daughter...'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, a supernatural drama titled Nikita Roy. Ahead of the film's release, the actress had an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. While speaking to us, Sonakshi reminisced about her debut project, Dabangg, and shared her experience of shooting it alongside Salman Khan. She talked about her first day on set and her first scene as well.

Sonakshi Sinha recalls first day on Dabangg

Sonakshi Sinha recalled the first day on the Dabangg sets and revealed feeling "weird and unprepared." She elaborated, "I didn't know what I was getting into, but destiny had these plans for me, and once I started, there was no looking back." Sonakshi emphasized how her debut film, Dabangg, turned out to be such a big hit, after which she never looked back.

When asked if she was jittery, the Dabangg actress refused, saying that she wasn't, as she is someone who believes in excelling in the assigned job. Sonakshi shared, "Even on set I realised, I'm here and the camera was gun to my head that perform and so I did (laughs)."

Watch Sonakshi Sinha's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

She continued, "I was very raw, new, and I had no preconceived notions about how it is supposed to be. I hadn't taken any classes of acting or dancing and didn't attend workshops, nothing. Truly raw on set, so everything I learned, I learned over there, so I enjoyed the process."

Sonakshi Sinha reveals not visiting her dad's set

Sonakshi revealed she enjoyed learning new things and how films are made. She said, "Having been an actor's daughter, mai bohot kam jaati thi dad ke set par. Muje pasand nahi aata tha kyuki when you are on the other side of the camera, lense, bohot hi boring chiz hoti hai. (Having been an actor's daughter, I used to not go often to my dad's set. I used to not like it because when you are on the other side of the camera, lens, it is very boring)."

Sonakshi said, "But jab aap uss side par ho, tab maza aata hai, tab sikhne ko milta hai, tab you are observing everything. (But when you are on the other side, then you enjoy as you learn and are observing everything)."

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on working with Salman Khan

Sonakshi was asked whether Salman Khan was helpful on the first day of Dabangg. The actress replied, "Arbaaz bhai was there. Salman was there. They were all very protective of me because Shatrugan ki beti ko launch kar rahe hai and all (laughs)."

She added, "He (Salman) let me have my own learnings. He was absolutely himself, and there was no extra precaution that he took. That also really helped me."

Sonakshi said that working with Salman helped her work with other stars, such as Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. She revealed, "I was very comfortable because Salman was just the way he is. That really put me at ease."

The actress even mentioned how Salman makes funny faces while giving back shots and tries to distract. However, she credited him for doing it as it made her a stronger actor.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her first scene

Remembering her first shot, Sonakshi shared that her first shot in Dabangg was about her brother dying, and she was supposed to break down crying. Sonakshi shared that somehow, she cracked the emotional shot.

When asked if crying on screen is difficult and whether it is challenging to look pretty while crying, the Rowdy Rathore actress highlighted that she doesn't concentrate on looking good on screen while crying, as then the acting won't happen well.

Sonakshi expressed, "I try to keep it as authentic as possible. But no, you know that is one of the most difficult things for me to cry onscreen. Because when you are around so many people, I'm not able to tap into that emotion."

She contined, "Toh actors like me toh humare liye bohot hi ek sahuliyat ki chiz hoti hai uska naam hai 'glycerin' aur hum uska istamal karte hai. (So for actors like me, there is one convenient thing and it is glycerin and we use that)." Sinha shares that there are very few instances in her career where she cried for real during scenes.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be seen in Nikita Roy, which is slated to release on June 27.

