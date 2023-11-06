Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon: Who wore what at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2023 party

Manish Malhotra’s Diwali 2023 party was a star-studded extravaganza that left a lasting impression. The event served as a glittering stage that brought together some of the most talented actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Disha Patani, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more divas from the industry. The red carpet was nothing short of a fashion runway where these divas showcased their style, leaving us gushing.

It’s clear that the star-studded event was a celebration of not only Diwali but also the ever-evolving world of fashion, and it left us all gasping in admiration. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s delve in and take a closer look at the enchanting ensembles that these divas wore at the spectacular party. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Most well-dressed actresses at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dual-hued suit:

The talented Ponniyin Selvan: II actress attended the fabulous event while wearing a gorgeous pink and red-hued short kurta and sharara set with intricate gold embroidery on the edges. Doesn’t she look beyond just incredible?

2. Nora Fatehi’s fusion gold co-ord set:

The Sexy In My Dress singer attended the party and left everyone gushing with her co-ord set featuring a gold sleeveless cropped top with a metallic silver skirt with floral gold embroidery and a graceful train. Doesn’t she look pretty?

3. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s gold tissue saree:

The stylish Blind actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous gold tissue saree with intricate gold embroidery and a matching cap-sleeved metallic gold blouse with a sultry sweetheart and puffy sleeves neckline. Doesn’t she look beyond amazing?

4. Kiara Advani’s yellow-gold lehenga set:

The incomparable Satyaprem Ki Katha actress also attended this party, wearing a fabulous yellow-gold lehenga set featuring a blouse with a plunging neckline with sleek straps and a flowing lehenga skirt with a multi-colored embroidered edge. Doesn’t she look classy?

5. Gauri Khan’s embroidered sheer saree:

The talented wife of King Khan also attended the event. For this occasion, the diva was seen wearing a white-colored sheer saree with intricate gold and white embroidery at its edges, paired with a matching blouse with a deep and sultry neckline. Isn’t she undeniably gorgeous?

6. Tamannaah Bhatia’s purple-blue saree:

The incredible Lust Stories 2 actress was recently seen wearing a beyond-classy pink and ice-blue hued Manish Malhotra saree which was covered with sequin work, paired with a stylish halter-necked bralette with a rather sultry and alluring neckline. Doesn’t she look awesome?

7. Disha Patani’s brown sequinned saree:

The alluring Welcome to the Jungle actress attended the Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, wearing a stylish and unique brown-colored sequinned shiny saree with a hot and plunging halter-neck blouse that add to the outfit’s overall allure. Doesn’t she look smokin’ hot?

8. Janhvi Kapoor’s gold shimmery lehenga:

The classy Bawaal actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous gold-colored shimmery lehenga set which featured a floor-length skirt with matching flakes and a unique design, paired with a hot blouse with a sleeveless and plunging neckline. Doesn’t she look beautiful?

9. Ananya Panday’s white-yellow lehenga:

The talented Dream Girl 2 actress was recently seen wearing an incomparable lime-yellow lehenga set with delicate white Chikankari embroidery, featuring a plunging halter-necked blouse with a pretty flowing floor-length skirt and a sheer dupatta. Doesn’t she look chic?

10. Sara Ali Khan’s pink and silver lehenga:

The stylish Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress also attended the party, wearing a shimmery pink-colored lehenga set featuring a halter-neck shiny silver blouse with a sultry neckline, a flowing skirt, and a sheer pink dupatta with embroidery. Doesn’t she look fashionable?

11. Alaya F’s vibrant yellow shiny saree:

The talented Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress also attended the celebration while wearing a bright yellow-hued saree which was laden with shimmery white sequins. She further paired it with a blouse with a unique sequinned design and a U-shaped neckline. Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

12. Kriti Sanon’s blue embellished saree:

The incomparable Ganapath actress was also seen at the party and her electric blue saree made us gasp and gush. The sheer piece of pure elegance was thoroughly embellished with shiny silver sequins and matching embroidery, with a blue shiny halter-necked blouse. Doesn’t the diva look mesmerizing?

13. Mira Rajput’s shiny black sequin saree:

The stylish socialite was also at the Diwali celebration and for the fabulous occasion, Shahid Kapoor’s incomparable wife chose to wear a classy black saree which had to match shimmery sequins with white colored patterns at the edges, with a halter-necked blouse. Doesn’t she look fabulous?

The Diwali celebration hosted by Manish Malhotra in 2023 was a true fashion extravaganza, featuring some of the most well-dressed actresses in the industry. From the resplendent elegance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the vibrant charm of Kriti Sanon, each actress brought her unique style to the event. The fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion elements was on full display, and the evening left an indelible mark on the fashion world. It’s quite safe to say that the classy actresses not only celebrated Diwali but also showcased their impeccable style, making it an event to remember for years to come, don’t you agree?

So, are you feeling inspired for Diwali 2023? Which one of these fabulous outfits is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

