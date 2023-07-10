75 Healing Quotes to Encourage And Heal Your Wounded Heart

In the labyrinth of life, where our hearts ache, burdened by the weight of pain, healing quotes become guiding lights. Whether it is the piercing sting of heartbreak, the grim embrace of separation, the bitter taste of failure, the crushing blow of disappointment, or any other trial that tests our resilience, we all find ourselves standing at this crossroads of emotions.

Amidst the tempest of anguish, we are faced with a choice: do we choose to withdraw, or summon the courage to embark on the path of healing? It may appear simpler to detach ourselves from the rawness of our feelings, to turn a blind eye to the fractures within us. Yet, true real healing beckons us to confront our pain head-on, embrace vulnerability, and seek solace in the depths of our being.

75 Healing Quotes to Soothe the Heart

In the dance of life's tempestuous storms, where raindrops mingle with our tears, we witness the birth of extraordinary beauty—the resplendent embrace of the rainbow. This truth reverberates through the tapestry of our existence, for every trial and tribulation we encounter leaves its indelible mark upon our souls.

Unpredictable and disruptive, these challenges shake the very foundations we tirelessly built. Yet, as we navigate through the maze of discomfort and emotional pain, we unearth an unyielding spirit within, emboldened by unwavering determination. Amidst the chaos, let us not forget that impermanence reigns supreme. As the storms recede, so too shall this chapter of struggle fade, sowing the seeds of resilience that’ll blossom with healing energy—a vital step on our journey toward renewal. So let’s step into the healing process with this collection of 75 healing quotes.

Grief Healing Quotes

1. “Turn your wounds into wisdom.” — Oprah Winfrey

2. “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest souls; the most massive characters are seared with scars.” — Kahlil Gibran

3. “My scars remind me that I did indeed survive my deepest wounds. That in itself is an accomplishment. And they bring to mind something else, too. They remind me that the damage life has inflicted on me has, in many places, left me stronger and more resilient. What hurt me in the past has actually made me better equipped to face the present.” — Steve Goodier

4. “We are all broken and wounded in this world. Some choose to grow strong at the broken places.” — Harold J. Duarte-Bernhardt

5. “Our wounds are often the openings into the best and most beautiful part of us.” — David Richo

6. “We think that the point is to pass the test or overcome the problem, but the truth is that things don’t really get solved. They come together and they fall apart. Then they come together again and fall apart again. It’s just like that. The healing comes from letting there be room for all of this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy.” — Pema Chödrön

7. “Healing old hurts can only begin when the children we once were feel safe enough to speak their hearts to the adults we are now.” — L.R. Knost

8. “As my sufferings mounted I soon realized that there were two ways in which I could respond to my situation — either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

9. “Do yourself a favor and forgive anyone that has anything against you. Do it as an act of faith and trust God to change and heal your emotions. Pray for your enemies and never say another unkind thing about them. It is the only way you can move past the pain and begin to heal.” — Joyce Meyer

10. “For the human soul is virtually indestructible, and its ability to rise from the ashes remains as long as the body draws breath.” — Alice Miller

11. “The healing power of God is working in me right now. Every day I get better and better in every way.” — Joyce Meyer

12. “You can accept or reject the way you are treated by other people, but until you heal the wounds of your past, you will continue to bleed. You must find the strength to open the wounds, stick your hands inside, pull out the core of the pain that is holding you in your past, the memories, and make peace with them” — Iyanla Vanzant

13. “There is a saying in Tibetan, ‘Tragedy should be utilized as a source of strength.’ No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful experience is, if we lose our hope, that’s our real disaster.” — Dalai Lama XIV

Self Healing Quotes

14. “Nobody will protect you from your suffering. You can’t cry it away or eat it away or starve it away or walk it away or punch it away or even therapy it away. It’s just there, and you have to survive it. You have to endure it. You have to live through it and love it and move on and be better for it and run as far as you can in the direction of your best and happiest dreams across the bridge that was built by your own desire to heal.” — Cheryl Strayed

15. “Other people are going to find healing in your wounds. Your greatest life messages and your most effective ministry will come out of your deepest hurts.” — Rick Warren

16. “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature – the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” — Rachel Carson

17. “We are all wounded. But wounds are necessary for his healing light to enter into our beings. Without wounds and failure and frustrations and defeats, there will be no opening for his brilliance to tickle in and invade our lives.” — Bo Sanchez

18. “Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heals them.” — Leo Tolstoy

19. “Don’t be ashamed to weep; ’tis right to grieve. Tears are only water, and flowers, trees, and fruit cannot grow without water. But there must be sunlight also. A wounded heart will heal in time, and when it does, the memory and love of our lost ones is sealed inside to comfort us.” — Brian Jacques

20. “We can heal. Perhaps we can return to that same place we once stood, when we were both young and innocent.” — Marie Lu

21. “If you do a good job for others, you heal yourself at the same time, because a dose of joy is a spiritual cure. It transcends all barriers.” — Ed Sullivan

22. “It is important for people to know that no matter what lies in their past, they can overcome the dark side and press on to a brighter world.” — Dave Pelzer

23. “Maybe time didn’t heal wounds exactly, but it gave you a kind of armor, or a new perspective. A way to remember with a smile instead of a sob.” — Kristin Hannah

24. “The best antidote I know for worry is work. The best cure for weariness is the challenge of helping someone who is even more tired. One of the great ironies of life is this: He or she who serves almost always benefits more than he or she who is served.” — Gordon B. Hinckley

25. “Life is full of hurts, and it always will be. As long as you live, people are going to offend you, hurt you, and disappoint you. But you needn’t let their actions control your response and outlook on life. You can learn to rise above life’s disappointments.” — Prince Akwarandu

Strength And Healing Quotes

26. “Every time you hurt, you heal. After darkness, there is always light and you get reminded of this every morning but still, you choose to believe that the night will last forever. Nothing lasts forever. Not the good or the bad. So you might as well smile while you’re here.” — Iain S. Thomas

27. “I have learned that because of pain, I can feel the beauty, tenderness, and freedom of healing. Pain feels like a fast stab wound to the heart. But then healing feels like the wind against your face when you are spreading your wings and flying through the air!” — C. JoyBell C.

28. “It is only with true love and compassion that we can begin to mend what is broken in the world. It is these two blessed things that can begin to heal all broken hearts.” — Steve Maraboli

29. “We are healed of a suffering only by experiencing it to the full.” — Marcel Proust

30. “The soul always knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind” — Caroline Myss

31. “And so I wait. I wait for time to heal the pain and raise me to my feet once again – so that I can start a new path, my own path, the one that will make me whole again.” — Jack Canfield

32. “When a river of tears and a load of grief keep on flowing from a mountain of broken trust, feelings may relentlessly besiege the stronghold of our flesh. Only a timely adjustment with our mental compass can shore up confidence, resilience; and reliance.” — Erik Pevernagie

33. “There is a LIGHT in this world. A healing spirit more powerful than any darkness we may encounter. We sometimes lose sight of this force when there is suffering, and too much pain. Then suddenly, the spirit will emerge through the lives of ordinary people who hear a call and answer in extraordinary ways.” — Richard Attenborough

34. “I suppose that since most of our hurts come through relationships so will our healing, and I know that grace rarely makes sense for those looking in from the outside.” — Wm. Paul Young

35. “It takes courage to let go of the past and all the mechanisms you have put in place, in order to ease your pain, regret, and fear through avoiding responsibility for it.” — Shannon L. Alder

Inspirational Quotes

36. “Scars fade with time. And the ones that never go away, well, they build character, maturity, caution.” — Erin McCarthy

37. “Healing is impossible in loneliness; it is the opposite of loneliness. Conviviality is healing. To be healed we must come with all the other creatures to the feast of Creation.” — Wendell Berry

38. “There was no part of him that was not broken, that had not healed wrong, and there was no part of him that was not stronger for having been broken.” — Leigh Bardugo

39. “You have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that. We think so often that we are helpless, but we’re not. We always have the power of our minds…Claim and consciously use your power.” — Louise L. Hay

40. “You know, the mind is a remarkable thing. Just because you can’t see the wound doesn’t mean it isn’t hurting. It scars all the time, but it heals.” — Jodi Picoult

41. “Reconnect to what makes you happy and brings you Joy. If there is something that used to make you happy which you have stopped doing, do it again. Seek to find deeper meaning and significance rather than living on the surface.” — Susan C. Young

42. “The practice of forgiveness is our most important contribution to the healing of the world.” — Marianne Williamson

43. “I wonder if this is how people always get close: They heal each other’s wounds; they repair the broken skin.” — Lauren Oliver

44. “The good news is you survived. The bad news is you’re hurt and no one can heal you but yourself.” — Clementine von Radics

45. “There will be times in your life when things simply have to be replaced because they are tired, broken, worn out, harmful, outdated, or irrelevant. Take an inventory of the things that no longer serve your best and highest good so you can replace them with things which do.” — Susan C. Young

Broken Heart Healing Quotes

46. “When you stand and share your story in an empowering way, your story will heal you and your story will heal somebody else.” — Iyanla Vanzant

47. “Laughter not only provides a cushion to our emotional hurts but also helps us in dealing with the jolts of life effectively.” — Balroop Singh

48. “Healing wasn’t always the best thing. Sometimes a hole was better left open. Sometimes it healed too thick and too well and left separate pieces fused and incompetent. And it was harder to reopen after that.” — Ann Brashares

49. “It is useless to meet revenge with revenge; it will heal nothing.” — J.R.R. Tolkien

50. “To be rendered powerless does not destroy your humanity. Your resilience is your humanity. The only people who lose their humanity are those who believe they have the right to render another human being powerless. They are the weak. To yield and not break, that is incredible strength.” — Hannah Gadsby

51. “We have to heal our wounded world. The chaos, despair, and senseless destruction we see today are a result of the alienation that people feel from each other and their environment.” — Michael Jackson

52. “Your heart will fix itself. It’s your mind you need to worry about. Your mind where you locked the memories, your mind where you have kept pieces of the ones that hurt you, that still cut through you like shards of glass. Your mind will keep you up at night, make you cry, destroy you over and over again. You need to convince your mind that it has to let go… because your heart already knows how to heal.” — Nikita Gill

53. "Healing doesn't mean the pain never existed. It means you've made the choice to no longer let it control your life." — Tiffany Mason

54. “Time heals all wounds. And if it doesn’t, you name them something other than wounds and agree to let them stay.” — Emma Forrest

55. “It takes skill to be real. Time to heal each other” — Tupac Shakur

56. “When we have difficult relationships, God often uses them as gifts in our lives—to shape us, conform us to His Son, and make us gutsier and stronger.” — Mary E. DeMuth

57. “As soon as healing takes place, go out and heal somebody else.” — Maya Angelou

58. “Just like there’s always time for pain, there’s always time for healing.” — Jennifer Brown

59. “Some people see scars, and it is wounding they remember. To me, they are proof of the fact that there is healing.” — Linda Hogan

60. “A good half of the art of living is resilience.” — Alain de Botton

61. “Let it hurt. Let it bleed. Let it heal. And let it go.” — Nikita Gill

62. “Let go of all your hurts and be healed.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

Heart Healing Quotes

63. “Healing is your right, your responsibility, and the risk you can’t afford not to take.” — Thaiia Senquetta

64. "The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love." — Hubert H. Humphrey

65. "Healing takes courage, and we all have courage, even if we have to dig a little to find it." — Tori Amos

66. "Healing may not be so much about getting better as about letting go of everything that isn't you - all of the expectations, all of the beliefs - and becoming who you are." — Rachel Naomi Remen

67. "Healing comes from gathering wisdom from past actions and letting go of the pain that the education cost you." — Caroline Myss

68, "Healing is not just about physical wellness, it's about becoming whole in all areas of life." — Iyanla Vanzant

69. "Healing is an art. It takes time, it takes practice, it takes love." — Maza Dohta

70. "Healing is an inside job." — Yung Pueblo

71. "Healing is not an overnight process. It is a daily cleansing of pain, it is a daily healing of your life." — Leon Brown

72. "Healing is the journey. The destination is yourself. The full discovery of all the pieces of your soul." — Yrsa Daley-Ward

73. "Healing is not just about the physical body; it's about reconnecting with your soul and embracing your true self." — Anonymous

74. "Healing is not about changing who you are, it's about rediscovering who you've always been." — Anonymous

75. "Healing is a process of peeling back the layers of yourself that no longer serve you and embracing the essence of your true being." — Anonymous

Conclusion

Within this sacred domain, we unveil to you a luminescent treasure—a collection of 75 healing quotes, delicately curated like shards of spirituality scattered across the cosmic expanse. Each quote, a celestial whisper, carries the power to soothe your weary heart and ignite the spark of resilience within. Like fragments of a forgotten symphony, they resonate with the echoes of countless journeys, reminding you that healing is a matter of time—of embracing the ebb and flow of life's currents, as the tides of transformation wash over you.

