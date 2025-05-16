What is cryotherapy? 7 benefits of celeb-approved treatment for glowing and healthy skin

Imagine what it feels like to dunk your entire body into a pool of ice? Well, that’s exactly what cryotherapy feels like. Over the years, it has become one of the fastest-growing and most viral skincare treatments, trusted by many celebrities.

For instance, Rakul Preet Singh underwent cryotherapy at minus 15 degrees during her trips abroad and so did Shalini Passi opt for this treatment in Gujarat during one of her visits. Moreover, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has opted for cryotherapy for all-around wellness.

Advertisement

What is cryotherapy?

Cryotherapy essentially uses extreme cold for therapeutic purposes. It helps freeze and remove damaged tissues or treat local lesions.

Originally a medical therapy, it has gradually gained popularity as a form of therapeutic relief. There are two main methods: exposing a small area to cold for targeted treatment or exposing the entire body for overall benefits.

It’s important to note that cryotherapy is effective mainly for damage and abnormalities in soft tissue areas. It works excellently as a remedy for muscle pain, swelling, and common injuries.

Cryotherapy is proven to be one of the fastest recovery methods for many sports injuries, helping to reduce discomfort and pain.

Benefits of cryotherapy

1. Pain relief

Just like ice packs work wonders on injured spots, cryotherapy numbs the affected area—especially the nerve endings. This stops the sensation of pain by blocking nerve signals to the brain.

2. Reduces inflammation and swelling

Advertisement

Whole-body cryotherapy can reduce inflammation and swelling anywhere in the body, helping to accelerate the healing process.

3. Improves blood circulation

This effect mainly occurs because cryotherapy alternates between cold and hot temperatures, boosting blood circulation throughout the body.

4. Relieves mood and stress

An extensive cryotherapy session triggers the release of endorphins into the bloodstream, reducing anxiety, improving mood, and relieving stress.

5. Accelerates recovery

Especially for athletes or those with gym injuries, cryotherapy is one of the fastest recovery methods. It works quicker than medication by reducing muscle soreness and stiffness, speeding up healing.

6. Boosts collagen and betters skin health

Celebs often choose cryotherapy because it boosts collagen production, reducing signs of aging and imperfections while enhancing natural glow and overall skin health.

7. Aids in weight loss

One lesser-known benefit of cryotherapy is weight loss. Exposure to cold temperatures makes the body work harder, boosting metabolism and calorie burn while freezing fat cells.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Inside Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s high-end 5 BHK Mumbai house