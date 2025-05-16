Knead Some Love: Woo your partner with homemade Pizza like Varun Tej

Varun Tej Konidela is not just setting couple goals with wife Lavanya Tripathi, he’s also dishing out food goals! The couple, who tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in Italy in 2023, is now awaiting the arrival of their first child. As Lavanya enjoys her pregnancy journey, Varun is stepping up in the sweetest way possible by whipping up homemade pizza for his wife.

In a recent Instagram post, Lavanya shared an adorable video of Varun kneading dough, spreading sauce, and topping a pizza with love and care. The caption? A punny “Crust me, he’s a keeper,” which instantly won fans’ hearts. The video took the internet by storm, with comments like “Daddy is on duty” and “He’s gradually preparing to become a full-fledged father,” flooding the post.

The couple had learned to make pizza from scratch during their pre-engagement vacation in Rome, and Varun seems to have brought those Italian skills back to his kitchen in India. Fans not only loved the heartwarming gesture but also joked that this could be the start of Varun’s culinary journey.

But why just watch when you can join the fun? Inspired by Varun’s pizza-making charm, here are a few easy vegetarian pizza recipes you can try at home. You don’t need fancy tools or ingredients, just a little bit of time, love, and some hunger!

Margherita Pizza – Classic and Simple

Ingredients:

For pizza dough:

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp instant dry yeast

1 tsp sugar

¾ cup warm water

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

For toppings:

½ cup tomato sauce

1 cup fresh mozzarella (sliced)

Fresh basil leaves

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Prepare the dough: In a bowl, mix warm water, sugar, and yeast. Let it sit for 10 minutes until frothy. Add flour, salt, and olive oil. Knead for 10–12 minutes until soft. Cover and rest for 1 hour until it doubles.

Roll out the dough and place it on a baking tray.

Spread a thin layer of tomato sauce.

Add mozzarella slices evenly.

Tear fresh basil and sprinkle on top.

Drizzle olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Bake at 450°F (230°C) for 12–14 minutes.

This minimalistic Italian classic is perfect when you want something delicious but light.

Whole Wheat Garden Pizza – A Healthier Pick

Ingredients:

Whole wheat pizza base (or dough)

Hummus or pesto instead of red sauce

Zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, olives

Mozzarella and feta cheese

Method:

Spread hummus or pesto on the base.

Top with veggies and sprinkle cheese.

Bake for 12 minutes or until done.

This pizza is nutritious, colorful, and perfect for a wholesome meal.

Varun Tej’s homemade pizza not only showed how much he cares for Lavanya during her pregnancy but can also inspire fans to cook up something special in their own kitchens. And with these easy recipes, you can too. Whether you’re cooking for a loved one or just treating yourself, there’s nothing like a homemade pizza straight from the oven.

