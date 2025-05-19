Cannes Film Festival 2025: TWICE’s Mina debuts dual glamor in statement black and ethereal white ensembles; PICS

TWICE’s Mina proved once again that she doesn’t need words to captivate an audience—her fashion speaks volumes. The Japanese-born K-pop star turned heads at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival, effortlessly commanding attention with her timeless elegance and poise.

For her red carpet appearance at The Phoenician Scheme premiere, Mina wore a stunning black strapless gown with a daring thigh-high slit on the left side. The high-low hemline of the jet-black dress flowed gracefully, perfectly contrasting the red carpet beneath her feet. Her hair was styled in a sleek low bun, and she accessorized with elegant Boucheron jewelry, fitting, as she represents the luxury brand. The simplicity and sophistication of the ensemble quickly drew praise from fans and fashion watchers alike.

She later appeared at the Kering Women in Motion Awards and the Cannes Film Festival Presidential Dinner in a second show-stopping outfit: a white off-shoulder trumpet gown. The fitted bodice and mermaid silhouette highlighted her graceful figure, while her loose, flowing hair and delicate accessories added to the ethereal charm. With soft, understated makeup, TWICE's Mina maintained an aura of classic beauty and grace.

But Mina wasn’t done yet. As soon as TWICE's Mina’s snaps were released online, netizens were quick to share their admiration. Fans flooded social media with compliments, calling her “a beautiful black swan” and “a princess who evolved into a queen.” Others praised her elegance from every angle, declaring that she looked radiant in both of her contrasting looks.

In addition to being a member of TWICE, Mina is also part of the group’s Japanese subunit MISAMO. Her refined presence at Cannes not only highlighted her global influence but also reinforced her reputation as a fashion icon in the K-pop world.

For those unfamiliar, the Women in Motion initiative celebrates and supports women's contributions to cinema. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality in the film industry and spotlight the creative roles women play in shaping it.

