Travel look: Rashmika Mandanna keeps her airport outfit formal with black blazer styled with blue jeans

Rashmika Mandanna has always served us fashion inspiration; there is no exception this time either. Late at night, the actress was snapped stepping out of the Mumbai airport all dressed up in a sleek black blazer paired with straight-fit jeans, perfect for the semi-formal look. She perfectly took the airport dressing to the next level, and we can’t wait to decode her look. So, let’s dive into it!

Advertisement

Keeping her traveling look in style, Rashmika Mandanna wore a simple white inner top that set the base for the perfect outfit. She further layered it with the open front black blazer designed with a golden button at the front, on the sleeves. The actress’s idea of adding the blazer to her airport look gave her a perfect semi-formal touch.

If you want to balance casual and formal, then this Pushpa actress’s airport look serves as the right fashion inspiration for you. Don’t forget to check out the styling cues.

Coming back to our favorite actress, she decided to style her black blazer and inner top with the blue straight leg jeans, folding them slightly from the edges.

But Rashmika’s airport didn’t end here; it still has more amazing details to explore. As for accessories, she wore golden hoop earrings and carried a black bag over her shoulder. Ensuring all the details get equal focus, she tied her hair into a neat ponytail.

Advertisement

With her makeup on point, the style icon looked mind-blowing. She added a flawless glow on her face, including a blush glow on her cheeks, defined brows, and a nude-shade lipstick for the final touch. For the footwear, she prioritized comfort and slipped into white shoes.

When it comes to mastering the art of blending power and casual dressing, Rashmika Mandanna definitely tops the list. With her idea of a casually styled blazer with jeans, the actress proved that she has a great sense of style. And we can’t wait to recreate it soon!

ALSO READ: The Royals girl Bhumi Pednekar styles trackpants look with Rs 3,40,000 Louis Vuitton bag