Sonam Kapoor’s love affair with roasted Makhana: 9 benefits to maintain good source of protein and fiber

Sonam Kapoor has set inspiring goals with her healthy diet and lifestyle choices. While she does enjoy occasional cheat days, her regular meals include nutrient-rich items like roasted makhana. This versatile superfood is not only a great option for daily snacking but also offers essential benefits to help maintain a fit body.

What is makhana?

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are the popped seeds of the prickly water lily plant. Over the years, they have become a popular snack across Asia, particularly in India. Known for their light weight, crunchy texture, and high nutritional value, makhana is a go-to healthy snack for many.

How is makhana consumed?

Makhana is consumed raw by many, but the most popular way to enjoy it in India is by either boiling or lightly roasting it. Roasting enhances the natural crispness of the fox nut, while adding condiments like salt and pepper elevates its flavor.

9 benefits of roasted makhana in your diet:

1. Low calorie, high satiety

Makhana is naturally low in calories but rich in fiber, making it a wholesome and satisfying snack that keeps hunger at bay for longer.

2. Rich in protein makes for muscle health

Makhana is a rich source of protein, making it beneficial for muscle recovery and overall health—especially for those who work out regularly or lead an active lifestyle.

3. Antioxidants prevent cell damage

Another key benefit of makhana is its rich antioxidant content, including flavonoids. These help protect against cell damage and combat oxidative stress.

4. Contains calcium for bone strength

Makhanas are rich in calcium, which is essential for strong bones, healthy teeth, and proper muscle function.

5. Extremely low glycemic index

A great alternative for snacking, makhanas are also beneficial for diabetic patients due to their low glycemic index, helping to keep blood sugar levels steady without spikes.

6. Good for heart health

Makhanas are low in sodium but high in potassium, which helps maintain steady blood pressure and supports overall heart health.

7. Gluten free alternative

For those seeking gluten-free snack options, makhana is an excellent choice. Additionally, it is easily digestible.

8. Boosts detoxification

Makhana contains astringent properties that support kidney health and promote the natural flushing out of toxins from the body, aiding in detoxification.

9. Flavorful alternative to processed snacks

The earthy flavor of makhanas makes them a delicious and equally binge-worthy alternative to deep-fried and processed snacks.

