Did you know Suniel Shetty had initially rejected his role in Border? The reason will leave you stunned

Border continues to remain one of the iconic movies, Suniel Shetty has been a part of. His portrayal of Bhairav Singh Rathod in the JP Dutta directorial can’t be forgotten by ardent cinephiles. But did you know that the actor initially rejected being part of the 1997 war film?

Suniel Shetty was in a conversation with Radio Nasha, sharing why he didn’t want to be part of Border. The veteran Bollywood star went on to explain that there was a buzz in the industry that filmmaker JP Dutta was a strict person. “When he would be upset, gaali bhi de dete they. (When he would be upset, he would abuse others too)” shared the Hera Pheri actors.

At the time when Dutta came to meet Shetty, the actor told him that he would get back to him. However, the superstar quickly informed his secretary that he couldn’t be a part of Dutta’s movie.

Sharing the reason behind it, the Main Hoon Na actor expressed, “Kyunki usne gaali dediya toh mai haath utha dunga. (Because if he abused me, I would also raise my hand.) I am as hot-tempered, and I’ll hit back. So, I don’t want to spoil relationships with anybody.”

But the Border maker was so adamant on casting Suniel in the role of Bhairav Singh Rathod that he connected with someone who knew the star’s mother-in-law. Hence, when his MIL sat him down and talked about doing the movie, he could deny it.

However, the Dhadkan actor stated a condition on being part of the classic. Shetty stated that if something went out of hand between him and JP Dutta, he would walk out of the movie. But thankfully, nothing of that sort happened, and the actor and filmmaker hit it off “like a house on fire.”

Coming to Suniel Shetty’s work front, he will be next seen in the Priyadarshan-directed Hera Pheri 3. The upcoming comic caper will also star Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles as Raju and Babu Bhaiya. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the film is slated to go on floors in December 2025.

