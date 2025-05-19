Will Shemar Moore's Journey With SWAT End Soon? Here's What We Know About Spin-Off Plans

It's time for S.W.A.T. fans to rejoice because the show’s spin-off starring Shemar Moore as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson will see the light of day. The new show, by Sony Pictures Studios, is named S.W.A.T. Exiles, per Deadline.

Moore reprising his iconic character only makes it more exciting. Along with him, a 200-person production team that helped create the original show for CBS will also get to keep their gig when the new project starts its production this summer in Los Angeles, per the report.

The studio is reportedly planning to produce and distribute the 10-episode season worldwide by “finding the right homes and partners for these new stories to reach the passionate S.W.A.T. fanbase and attract new viewers.”

The showrunner hat for the spinoff will be donned by Jason Ning, according to the outlet. Additionally, along with starring in the venture, Moore will also executive produce it with Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film and James Scura.

When it comes to the other cast members, there is no official announcement about who else will be featured in the show.

The publication also mentioned the venture’s logline that reads, “After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Hondo is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental S.W.A.T. unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits.”

It further read, “Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.”

For the unversed, the original S.W.A.T. series ended after its 8-season run on May 16 on CBS.

