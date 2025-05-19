Cannes Film Festival 2025: Han So Hee turns heads in show-stopping contrasting looks; SEE PICS

Han So Hee took over the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her jaw-dropping visuals and elegant style. She represented the French luxury jewelry brand Boucheron as their official ambassador. Han delivered a series of unforgettable fashion moments, instantly becoming one of the most talked-about celebrities at this year’s prestigious event.

Her first appearance on the red carpet for The Phoenician Scheme premiere sent fans and photographers into a frenzy. Han So Hee arrived in a striking black mini dress. It was adorned with thin shoulder straps and detailed with intricate black net floral designs along the neckline and hem. The dress featured a unique design: two sheer trails cascading down from either side of her dress. They gave her silhouette added dimension and movement.

Her makeup was kept fresh yet radiant, with a glowing base, lightly shimmered eyes, and soft lip color. Her hair was styled in a center part and flowed down naturally, adding a relaxed but refined touch to the overall look. Finishing off the ensemble was a delicate set of silver jewelry: a sleek necklace and sparkling earrings, all from Boucheron.

But Han So Hee didn’t stop there. She switched up her style completely for the Kering Women in Motion Awards and the Cannes Presidential Dinner. She wore a pristine white gown with a corset-inspired bodice and a voluminous puffy skirt that featured a massive bow at the waistline. The dress, while fairytale-like, carried a structured sophistication that only Han could embody.

Once again, her hair remained parted at the center, but this time her standout accessory was a bold white gemstone necklace made of large, leaf-shaped designs that interlocked around her neck. The dramatic jewelry paired with the soft, ethereal dress created a stunning contrast that captured the essence of her duality: fierce yet delicate.

Fans who have followed her Cannes appearances since last year couldn’t help but reminisce about her 2024 debut at the film festival. She walked the red carpet in a dreamy white tulle gown. That gown had a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a corseted waist adorned with subtle ruffles. She completed the look with a delicate floral hairpin and small ear studs, keeping the focus on her angelic beauty and poised demeanor.

While her visuals continue to dominate headlines, Han So Hee’s professional life is just as eventful. She is currently working on the highly anticipated film Project Y, in which she stars alongside actress Jeon Jong Seo. In addition, rumors are swirling that Han is being considered for the lead role in the Korean remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. This adds to the growing list of potential major roles in her future.

