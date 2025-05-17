Alia Bhatt's honest skincare routine: 5 must-have beauty products from her vanity

For Alia Bhatt, skincare is a non-negotiable part of her daily routine. While her stunning looks leave everyone in awe, the secret lies in the simple yet essential regimen she follows without fail.

In one of the videos on her YouTube channel, the diva offered a glimpse into the detailed steps of her skincare routine and even listed the products she uses.

Check out the 5 must-have beauty products from Alia Bhatt’s vanity that are absolute essentials for a good skincare routine:

1. Jade roller/skin massager

The first step in Alia Bhatt’s skincare regime is using a jade roller (also known as a skin massager) across her cheekbones and jawline. It helps calm the skin, boosts blood circulation, and reduces signs of fatigue.

2. Eye cream

Alia works through a hectic schedule which often leads to less sleep. As a result, it causes dark circles, which is where a good under-eye cream comes in handy. It also helps with dryness around the eyes.

She applies the Farmacy Dew It All Total Eye Cream before any other product and allows it to settle down a bit before proceeding with other items.

3. Watermelon glow niacinamide

Alia Bhatt credits niacinamide in her skincare routine for reducing fine lines and protecting skin from pollution. It also helps regenerate and hydrate the skin.

The Raazi actress uses Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Drops, applying it generously all over her face.

4. Watermelon juice moisturizer

Moisturizing is a non-negotiable step in Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine. She generously applies moisturizer to keep her skin hydrated throughout long shooting days.

The diva uses Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Juice Moisturizer, applying it all over her face, neck, and hands.

5. Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen

The final and most crucial step in Alia Bhatt’s skincare routine is sunscreen. She advises applying it everywhere—even indoors—since harmful sun rays can penetrate and damage the skin.

Alia uses ISDIN’s Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 50, generously applying it all over her face and neck before makeup.

