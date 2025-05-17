7 unique celebrity baby announcements: How Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kylie Jenner shared exciting news

In recent years, the internet has been taken by storm with some of the most adorable baby announcement posts from celebrities worldwide. As the ecstatic couples celebrate the arrival of their bundles of joy, they have inspired audiences with meaningful and special posts.

Here’s a look back at 7 of the most unique celebrity baby announcements:

1. Alia Bhatt’s family of lions

On November 6, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents for the first time, welcoming their baby girl, Raha, just eight months after their wedding. Their baby announcement featured a charming caricature of a lion family, with the cub nestled between its parents.

The message on the post read, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

2. Athiya Shetty’s swan and lotus

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evarah, on March 24, 2025. Sharing the joyful news, they posted a joint Instagram announcement featuring swans and a blooming lotus—symbols of peace and prosperity.

The note on the message read, “BLESSED WITH A Baby Girl 24.03.2025 ATHIYA & RAHUL.”

3. Masaba Gupta’s moon and white lotus

Fashion designer and influencer Masaba Gupta and husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child on October 11, 2024. A day later, they shared an official baby announcement featuring a full-bloomed white lotus against a moonlit sky.

The post also included a cute first photo of their daughter Matara’s foot, accompanied by the message: “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11. 10. 2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.”

4. Sonam Kapoor’s neolithic inspired painting

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy, Vayu, on August 20, 2025. A few days later, they shared a baby announcement inspired by a Neolithic painting.

Designed by Rithika Merchant, the artwork symbolized the union of Mother Earth and Father Sky, represented by an eagle and a deer, respectively.

5. Kylie Jenner’s post captured eternal feminine bond

Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with partner Travis Scott on February 1, 2018. A few days later, she shared the happy news with a beautiful photo of her baby girl.

In the picture, Kylie is seen holding Stormi’s tiny hand while the baby sleeps peacefully. The image quickly went viral, celebrating their eternal mother-daughter bond.

6. Hailey Bieber’s post is a reminder of little milestones

American model Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues, on August 23, 2024.

Sharing the joyful news, Justin posted a picture of their baby’s tiny foot, with Hailey lovingly holding it. The image beautifully captured the milestones yet to come in their son’s life.

7. Gal Gadot’s post is an ode to motherhood

Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, welcomed their fourth daughter, Ori, on February 2, 2024. The actress shared a heartfelt photo from just after the birth, showing Ori clinging to her as Gal held her tightly.

Her caption celebrated motherhood: “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls... daddy is pretty cool too.”

