Resident Playbook Ep 11-12 Review: Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang Ye Ji and Kang You Seok’s emotional closure is enjoyable

The final two episodes of Resident Playbook arrived faster than we expected, and thankfully, it was a delightful coming-of-age arc that tied its loose ends and made us grin in response. Go Yoon Jung’s Oh Yi Young and Jung Joon Won’s Ku Do Won’s relationship finally saw itself taking root and fans were awaiting some positive progression, only to be met with a sugar-coated turn of events, which we honestly did not mind.

It seemed as though the Resident Playbook crew had fully embodied the Hospital Playlist team for the finale. The rollercoaster of emotions, happy and sad parallels, and well-placed cameos presented a well-rounded end to the story. Talking about appearances, Kim Dae Myung made his way into episode 16, and we’re glad his presence did not just end with a phone call. Ahn Eun Jin and he displayed a united front as a married couple, much to everyone’s delight.

Romance was in abundance as Shin Si Ah found a budding love story with an intern—making for one of the strangest plots in the show—Cha Kang Yoon’s Tak Gi On, and if there’s a sequel, we look forward to this one. Finally, Kang Ye Ji’s Kim Sa Bi and Kang You Seok’s Um Jae Il head towards their own happily ever after, one we did not expect to like so much. Their adorableness was off the charts!

Penny for an afterthought? We’re so glad Myeong Eun Won (Kim Hye In) finally got what she deserved!

Resident Playbook Full Review

Resident Playbook, a long-overdue Korean medical drama focusing on the lives of the residents in a hospital setting, was able to land an April release, albeit after much roundabout. With seemingly unknown faces at its forefront, the show had a lot riding on the acting and the direction. Go Yoon Jung has had her share of famed releases, with Moving and Alchemy of Souls making a strong case for her. On the other hand, Kang You Seok’s recent run in When Life Gives You Tangerines cannot be ignored.

With an experienced crew but an arguably naive casting set as well as repeated delays due to domestic troubles, Resident Playbook was one step away from disaster. However, the end of the show has allowed for everything to end well and even raises hope for a follow-up season, maybe with fewer Hospital Playlist cameos.

