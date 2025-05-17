Sara Tendulkar’s skincare mantra for sensitive skin: Know all about her idea of beauty and wellness

Sara Tendulkar’s radiant skin often turns heads. But behind her glowing face lies a simple and thoughtful routine. In a recent interview, Sara opened up about her skincare habits, wellness practices, and what it truly means to take care of yourself, especially with sensitive skin.

Skincare For Sensitive Skin

Advertisement

In a conversation with Vogue India, Sara revealed that she has always had sensitive skin. That’s why she avoids using active ingredients at night. No strong acids. No retinol. According to her, these can cause irritation, especially if you’re stepping out in the sun the next day. She has learned that gentle care suits her skin best.

“I avoid active ingredients at night because my skin is sensitive. If I put an acid or a retinol on my face at night and I’m in the sun the next day, my skin gets irritated,” she explained.

Instead of chasing every new skincare trend, Sara prefers to stick to what works for her. She doesn’t believe in lengthy routines filled with too many steps. She has seen influencers promote 15-step skincare routines, but she admits it’s too much to follow. “You should do what works for you,” she shared honestly.

Advertisement

Sara’s Idea Of Beauty

When asked about the pressure to meet beauty standards in a world of airbrushed pictures and filters, Sara’s response was refreshing. “The more you look for flaws, the more you’re going to find them,” she said. She admitted that even she sometimes feels insecure. But she reminds herself that social media isn’t real.

Sara believes beauty should feel comfortable. It shouldn’t feel like a burden or a show. That belief shows in her minimalist approach to makeup, too. Instead of layering products, she prefers to highlight her natural features. And while she does enjoy beauty products, her choices are simple and not over-the-top.

Sara Tendulkar’s Morning Routine

Sara Tendulkar’s wellness journey reflects a calm, flexible approach to health and beauty. Her day, as she shared, usually begins with a routine that’s both mindful and easy to follow. She starts her morning with water, a handful of nuts, and a cup of black coffee, something she considers essential, especially before a workout. While black coffee remains a constant, she doesn’t stick to the same routine every day. Depending on her schedule or how she’s feeling, she adjusts her mornings accordingly.

Advertisement

Rather than committing to any one strict detox plan, Sara mentioned that she had tried different wellness trends in the past. However, over time, she had learned the value of flexibility. For her, wellness wasn’t about following a fixed set of rules, but rather doing what felt good and right for her body and mind.

From PCOS Struggles To Skin Confidence

Her glowing skin today, she said, was not the result of overnight success but of consistent care and lifestyle changes. Sara had opened up about her struggles with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) during her teenage years. The condition had caused skin issues like acne and excess hair growth, which had affected her confidence.

Despite trying several topical treatments and skin procedures, nothing seemed to work initially. Eventually, with support from her mother, she chose to follow a more medical route. After a sonography confirmed PCOS, her family sought expert advice. Sara was guided towards a routine that included intermittent fasting, strength training, and a balanced protein intake. These changes gradually helped regulate her hormones and improve her skin condition. Over time, the symptoms eased, and she started seeing results.

Advertisement

Reflecting on her younger years, Sara expressed that she would advise her 13-year-old self to be more confident. She recalled being a lively, energetic child and felt that growing older had made her more reserved. Her message to younger girls—or even to her younger self—was that they don’t have to hide or feel unsure, because they already have so much going for them.

Sara Tendulkar’s Wellness Journey

Sara’s approach to wellness is gentle and honest. She doesn’t claim to have all the answers. Instead, she suggests listening to your body and doing what feels right. Whether it’s skincare, diet, or fitness, there’s no one-size-fits-all.

She reminds us that every journey is different. Glowing skin isn’t about expensive products or strict rules. It’s about consistency, care, and kindness to your body and mind.

Sara Tendulkar’s story is a reminder that wellness should not be overwhelming. It should feel natural and supportive. And most of all, it should come from a place of love and patience.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor swears by her skincare secret and it's drinking water; here’s why you should too