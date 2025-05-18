5 things women secretly hope for on first date and Vicky Kaushal got them all right, take notes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding announcement took the internet by storm. The netizens couldn’t stop swooning over the imperfectionally perfect jodi. Vicky and Kat’s jodi is like a straight-out Indian rom-com in which the wholesome Punjabi guy falls in love with a sophisticated foreign girl, and suddenly, “Teri Ore” starts playing in the background.

However, beyond these romantic fantasies lies reality, where real relationships come to the test. The spark is ephemeral, but a long-lasting companionship is based on factors that come with conscious learning and mutual growth.

When talking with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal dished out lessons on how to impress someone by being classy and chivalrous. Especially when the woman in front of you is so wise, poised, and breathtaking. So, let’s look at everything Vicky did right to woo his woman of dreams:

1. Proactive listener

While Katrina Kaif talked about her journey through the film industry, Kaushal intently listened to her. His proactive reactions and open-ended questions, when Katrina talked about film, family, and personal growth, proved how much he respected her. This is especially important when your partner is talking about something that is personal to her, you should listen intently, getting involved in the conversation as much as she is.

2. Maturity

Maturity might just be the most important thing for a woman. When wanting to take things seriously, a woman would want to know about your maturity and emotional availability. While talking about stardom with Kat, Vicky told her that he likes to stay grounded and not let the stardom get to his head. This shows that the Chhava actor doesn’t like to tag himself as superior and likes associating with people on equal footing. Something a woman would appreciate a lot in the patriarchal and alpha male world.

3. Gives importance to family

Further adding to the above stardom point, Vicky shared how when he is at home, her mother confronts him with questions like, “Aur, ban gaya Superstar?” to keep him grounded. Taking cues from this anecdote, Kaif was quick to conclude that your mother seems to be a very wise person. To which, Vicky replied with an affectionate yes. Good family bonding is an important factor to learn about someone’s emotional growth and perception towards mutual respect. If he respects his family, there is a high chance that “being respectful” is his second nature. However, lacking it doesn’t define someone’s character and emotional growth.

4. They click and relate

While this is something that might not necessarily be in your hands, clicking in the first meeting is an excellent sign that the relationship might just be the one. The Merry Christmas actress and Kaushal could relate to each other right from their first meeting. The way they mingled was dreamy. For instance, while talking about success and failures, Vicky brought up a poem called If by Rudyard Kipling. He had not even completed his sentence, and Katrina guessed what he was trying to say. She added to his sentence, “Success and failure are the same”, being familiar with the same poem. If you can click and relate to the other person, it might be a great start towards a fulfilling journey.

5. Makes her laugh

The great thing about the Bad Newz actor in his first meeting with Kat was that he was really candid and himself around her. Sharing an anecdote from his college days, Kaushal told the actress that he used to practice acting and expressions on her song, Teri Ore. Further adding cheekily that she is her “Guru”. Kaif burst into laughter after hearing this, blushing with cuteness. As they say, a couple who laugh together stay together. If you can make her laugh, you’re golden. But don’t try too hard. Be yourself, be candid, and learn what makes her chuckle heartily.

Mutual respect, proactive listening, and playfulness are a few of the many qualities that can define a perfect start to any relationship. However, carrying these qualities forward throughout the journey is what would define whether the relationship would last long or not.

