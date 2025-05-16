Shalini Passi’s diet is reason behind her glowing skin? Know all about Indian patron's nutrition-rich, strict diet

Shalini Passi, who turned heads on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is now all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Known for her extravagant fashion sense and bold personality, Passi is not just a social media sensation but also a serious health enthusiast.

At 49, she's managed to stay youthful and radiant—and her secret lies in a unique, liquid-heavy diet that keeps her skin glowing and her energy levels high. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Passi opened up about what she eats in a day, her beauty mantra, and how she chooses wellness over indulgence.

No Solid Meals, Just Power-Packed Liquids

Shalini's daily routine revolves around a mostly liquid diet. From fresh juices to a variety of soups, her meals are designed not for pleasure but for purpose. She believes that eating for enjoyment often leads to poor choices, so she sticks to what nourishes her body and mind.

"I eat to sustain myself, not for enjoyment," she shared. "I'm always working, so I don't have time for elaborate meals. Liquids are easy to digest, help with metabolism, and keep me light and energetic."

Morning Routine: Juices, Curd, and More

Her day begins at 9 a.m., which she considers her "dinner time" since she follows a unique eating pattern. The first thing she has is a shot of pure cow ghee. This is followed by her signature red juice of beetroot, celery, amla, and ginger.

Next comes goat curd, which she consumes in a large glass. This is followed by sprout juice made from raw, sprouted green moong dal. She then drinks a spinach juice mixed with other green vegetables and nuts. Lately, she has also started including a boiled egg in her breakfast.

All of these items are nutrient-rich and designed to kickstart her metabolism and support her skin and gut health.

Midday Meals: Soups and Fruits

Around 12:30 to 1 p.m., she eats what she calls lunch, which consists mainly of different soups. This is followed by five types of fruits, each a different color. According to Shalini, this follows Ayurvedic advice, which recommends eating colorful fruits for balanced nutrition.

She also drinks a glass of pomegranate juice and coconut water around this time. By 3 or 3:30 p.m., just before her workout at 4 p.m., she consumes fruits to fuel her exercise routine.

Watch the full conversation here:

Evening Delights: Soups Galore and a Little Meat

In the evening, the soup marathon continues. Shalini rotates between various types of vegetable-based soups, including:

Green soup: Spinach and broccoli

Red soup: Tomato and capsicum

Bhindi soup: Not her favorite, but she drinks it anyway

Pea and zucchini soup: Heavy but nutritious

Daal soup and kala chana soup: Rich in protein

Depending on how hungry she feels, she sometimes includes jawar, bajra, or ragi-based soup. Occasionally, she also eats a chila.

On days when she doesn't visit the temple, she includes a non-vegetarian dish—usually chicken or fish—in her evening meal. Her dinner usually happens by 6:30 or 7 p.m., never too late.

Spicy at Heart

Though she follows a strict wellness-based diet, Shalini admits she loves spicy food. Her favorites include Indian, Chinese, and Thai dishes. "I love kadhi chawal and mutton curry," she revealed, adding that these dishes are close to her heart but are rarely part of her routine meals.

Interestingly, she doesn't believe in cheat meals. "My diet is for wellness, not for weight loss or being slim," she emphasized.

What stands out about Shalini Passi's diet is not just the unusual ingredients or the liquid form—it's her deep commitment to holistic wellness. She's not trying to follow a trend or shed pounds quickly. Instead, she eats with purpose, mindfulness, and discipline.

