What is a gut cleansing diet? All about Ananya Panday’s secret to boosting metabolism and energy levels

The way to a better lifestyle and a healthy body starts from the gut and Ananya Panday believes in it too. The actress recently divulged her secret hack for great metabolism and energy levels, all thanks to the gut-cleansing diet she switched to. Here’s everything you should know about it.

What is a gut-cleansing diet?

Gut cleansing isn’t just another diet fad to adopt for a healthier lifestyle, it starts with a conscious choice to consume foods that actively support a well-functioning digestive system.

These foods should not contribute to the body’s toxic load; instead, they should aid in internal detoxification. The focus is on fiber-rich foods and those containing probiotics. Additionally, staying optimally hydrated is essential to maintain and enhance the benefits.

Do’s and don'ts of gut cleansing diet

For Ananya Panday, the switch to a gut-cleansing diet is entirely rooted in mindful food choices. Processed foods, refined sugars, alcohol, and other high-fat, calorie-dense items are a strict no-no for her.

Instead, she focuses on incorporating more greens, whole grains, nuts, seeds, and other clean alternatives, all of which are key for a gut-cleansing diet to show positive results.

One of the most important aspects, she says, is meal timing. Ananya makes it a point to finish her last meal of the day by 7 PM.

Benefits of gut cleansing diet:

1. Improved digestion

One of the major takeaways from a gut-cleansing diet is improved digestion, as the body effectively eliminates waste and toxins. This, in turn, enhances the absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream.

2. Boost in energy levels

A cleaner gut results in higher energy levels, as the body no longer needs to work as hard to expel toxins. The conserved energy can then be redirected toward other vital functions.

3. Weight loss

By eliminating excess fluid and waste from the body, a gut-cleansing diet supports noticeable weight loss. It serves as an effective approach to long-term weight management.

4. High metabolism

Gut cleansing promotes better digestion, which in turn leads to a more efficient metabolism. Over time, cleaner food choices also help strengthen the immune system.

5. Betters the mood

A cleansed gut also contributes to an improved mood, as it begins to release serotonin and dopamine more efficiently. This leads to a noticeable uplift in mood and helps reduce anxiety levels.

