Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office Day 5 India Trends: 6th installment of cult horror franchise to remain steady on first Monday

The sixth installment of the iconic Final Destination franchise is holding steady in India since its extravagant debut on Thursday, May 15. After collecting Rs 4.35 crore on its opening day, including the previous night’s previews, the film climbed over the weekend with Friday earnings peaking at Rs 5 crore, Saturday at Rs 5.25 crore, and Sunday at Rs 6 crore. On its fifth day, today, the supernatural horror title is expected to pull in Rs 3.5 crore.

Monday's estimated performance marks a solid start to the week for the film. The stronghold indicates growing audience interest, fueled by positive word of mouth and critical acclaim.

Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. Guy Busic and Lori Evans Taylor penned the screenplay based on a story they co-developed with Jon Watts. This film marks the latest chapter in the Final Destination series, which began in 2000 and has since become a cult favorite for horror enthusiasts.

The story centers on Kaitlyn Santa Juana’s character, a college student who inherits her grandmother's ability to foresee deaths. As the ominous premonitions intensify, she is warned that death is next targeting her own family. She must now race against time to change fate.

Alongside Santa Juana, the film features a strong supporting cast including Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and franchise regular Tony Todd.

The franchise has evolved significantly since Final Destination 5 in 2011. Following its commercial success, this new film was conceived as a reimagining set in the world of first responders, offering a fresh angle while preserving the trademark suspense and elaborate death sequences. Initially slated for an HBO Max release, Warner Bros. Pictures shifted the strategy in March 2024, opting for a theatrical release, signaling confidence in the film’s box office potential.

Filming occurred in Vancouver between March and May 2024, with production overcoming delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. Released stateside on May 16, 2025, Final Destination: Bloodlines received positive reviews from critics, lauded for its inventive scares and narrative depth. As for the commercial reception, it shocked everyone by raking in USD 51 million over its first weekend — a franchise-best in its domestic market.

With USD 102 million grossed worldwide so far, the film’s performance in India reflects this global success. If the trend continues, Final Destination: Bloodlines could become one of the most successful horror films globally.

