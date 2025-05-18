Kareena Kapoor’s favorite Sunday special Sindhi Kadhi recipe; a must try

We all know Kareena Kapoor is a big-time foodie, and she never hesitates to show off her love for food publicly. Having unapologetically accepted that she would rather have aloo paratha than have a zero-figure, the actress has time and again shared about her favorite dishes, which are often simple Indian food.

In an interview, the crew actress revealed that since her mother is half-Indian, she often has Sindhi kadhi on Sundays. And the way Bebo almost drooled while talking about this Kadhi propelled us to share the recipe with you. So, let’s get cooking!

Ingredients:

Oil

Cumin seeds (Jeera)

Mustard seeds (Rai)

Fenugreek seeds (Methi dana)

Gram flour/chickpea flour (Besan)

Curry Patta

Asafoetida (Heeng)

Hot water

Turmeric powder (Haldi)

Ginger

Green chillis

Kashmiri red chilli powder

3 medium-sized tomatoes (For puree)

3 medium-sized potatoes

A bunch of cluster beans (Guar fali)

Cauliflower

Drumsticks (Sahjan fali)

2 Eggplants

10-12 Ocra (Bhindi)

Tamarind pulp

Salt

How to make

Typically, Sindhi Kadhi is made in a Sipri or Handi, which is a large, deep pot mostly used in Indian cooking. This pot is either made of clay, copper, or aluminium. However, if you don’t have a Sipri, you can cook Sindhi Kadhi in a Kadahi, aka an Indian wok, or a stock pot. Ready with the gear? Let’s get started!

Set your wok on the stove with a high flame Add 4 tbsp of oil to it Once the oil gets hot, add 1 tbsp jeera (cumin seeds), 1 tbsp rai (mustard seeds), and ½ tbsp fenugreek seeds. Stir them well and let them crackle Now, add two ladles of gram flour or besan to the pot and stir well on a low flame until the color of the besan turns light golden (Note that it is important to continuously stir so that the besan doesn’t burn) Toss 10-12 kadhi patta and mix Add 1 L of hot water (Drizzle the water slowly while stirring at the same time so that chunks of besan cannot be formed and the mix comes out smoother) Now add another litre of water Add salt to taste Add 1 tbsp turmeric powder Add 1 tbsp Kashmiri red chilli powder Toss in 2 tbsp grated ginger Add green chillis slit vertically Make a puree from three medium-sized tomatoes and add to the gravy On a high flame, stir the gravy well and bring it to a boil Once the gravy comes to a boil, add peeled and half-chopped drumsticks (Sahjan fali) Add one cup of cluster beans (Guar fali) Add 3 chopped potatoes (Cut the potatoes into quarters) Add half a cauliflower, chopped into pieces equal to the potato quarters Put a lid on the pot and let the curry simmer for a good 10 to 12 minutes, until it turns thick Now, for the remaining veggies, take a pan and set it on the stove on a high flame Add 1 tbsp of oil and let it heat up Now add 9 to 10 washed orcas (bhindi) and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. No need to cut them into smaller pieces, just remove the ends. Take out the bhindi in a bowl and the same pan, cook 2 quartered chopped brinjals (baingan) for 3 to 4 minutes. Once the color of the curry enriches, add the fried veggies to it Close the lid again and let it simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes, on a medium-low flame After the curry is cooked and the veggies soften, add 2 tbsp of tamarind pulp (Imli ka gooda)

Serve hot with steamed rice and your Sunday is set!

