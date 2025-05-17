Cheat Day with the Stars: Here's how Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt balance indulgence with fitness

Bollywood divas like Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have never failed to inspire their fans with their dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle. While they do their best to stick to their diets, that doesn’t mean they shy away from cheat days or indulgent meals.

Both actresses are self-proclaimed foodies and never miss a chance to enjoy delicious treats—even if they don’t exactly fit into their diet plans.

So, how do they still manage to maintain a lean physique and look as fit as ever? Here are 5 ways they balance indulgence with fitness.

1. Never miss your fitness goals

Gyms and training routines may seem tiresome and strict, but they are essential for staying fit. Having a planned workout schedule is important, but equally crucial is the discipline to stick to it and never skip a session.

2. Variety is key

Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt train using a variety of techniques, from Pilates to weightlifting. Incorporating different equipment and activities not only keeps them focused but also helps align the body for better results.

Yoga, kickboxing, dancing, TRX exercises, and more are some of the common variations they regularly include in their routines.

3. Focus on cardio

One of the key aspects of a daily workout should be a focus on cardio exercises. Activities like cycling and using the treadmill help burn calories faster and play an important role in weight management.

4. Controlled indulgences and portion size

While working out is important, so is allowing room for indulgences and cheat days. However, these leading divas make sure their cheat meals are well-controlled and kept to smaller portion sizes.

Lower calorie intake even on cheat days makes it easier to burn off the excess during the next workout.

5. Extra workout for gained calories

Cheat days can often lead to indulging in high-calorie foods, resulting in noticeable weight fluctuations. To counter this, Shraddha and Alia often add extra workout sessions the next day to burn off those extra calories.

6. Supplements for added nutrition

Eating nutritious food alone isn’t enough to define a healthy eating habit. These divas also include supplements in their routine to enhance targeted nutrient absorption in the body.

7. Hydration is non-negotiable

Finally, and most importantly, staying hydrated is crucial. Whether on regular or cheat days, proper hydration helps the body eliminate unwanted toxins effectively.

