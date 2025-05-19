General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Slap Stop Carly from Fighting for Michael's Kids?

On Monday, May 19, tensions reach a boiling point on General Hospital as long-simmering rivalries erupt into full-blown confrontations. Nina and Carly’s feud takes a violent turn, Sasha is blindsided by a legal bombshell, and secrets involving Gio’s parentage continue to unravel. Get ready for a jam-packed episode filled with slaps, schemes, and startling revelations.

At Carly Spencer’s home, her determination to protect Michael Corinthos' interests sparks Nina Reeves’ fury. Once Nina learns Carly is the one pushing for the custody hearing and plans to fight for the children on Michael’s behalf, emotions explode—literally. In a dramatic moment teased in Monday’s preview, Nina slaps Carly hard across the face, setting the tone for an episode full of raw emotion.

Meanwhile, Sasha Gilmore Corbin is pulled into the legal chaos. She informs Jason Morgan that Ric Lansing has subpoenaed her to testify in the custody and divorce proceedings. Sasha grows anxious, fearing Ric has discovered her pregnancy—and that the baby is Michael’s. Jason, ever the voice of calm, urges her not to panic, but the pressure mounts as the truth threatens to surface in court.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn Quartermaine tries to mend fences between Gio and Dante Falconeri, but her efforts may backfire. Gio insists he’s fine on his own, but Brook Lynn can’t shake her concern, especially with Dante still on edge.

In the shadows of all this drama, Lulu Spencer teams up with Cody Bell in her mission to uncover the truth about Gio’s origins. She’s convinced he’s the child of Dante and Brook Lynn and is relentless in her pursuit of proof—fueling speculation about a reveal that could turn lives upside down.

And in another corner of Port Charles, Drew Cain smugly assures Curtis Ashford that he’s calling the shots. After confronting Drew about blackmailing Portia Robinson, Curtis may have no choice but to cooperate—especially with Portia’s career on the line. Drew isn’t above using his leverage, and the threat looms large.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos hopes to delay the court battle entirely. He urges Willow to postpone the hearing until Michael returns, but Willow remains under Drew’s influence and may go along with his plan instead.

With secrets teetering on the edge of exposure and courtroom drama just beginning, General Hospital fans won’t want to miss Monday’s episode. From Nina’s fiery slap to Sasha’s pregnancy fears, and Lulu’s relentless investigation, the stakes have never been higher in Port Charles. Buckle up—it’s going to be a wild ride.