Kim Soo Hyun faces 10 billion KRW damages lawsuit from global brand amid Kim Sae Ron scandal; know more

Kim Soo Hyun is reportedly at the center of an impending legal battle with Taiwan’s 7-Eleven. The brand is allegedly preparing to file a lawsuit demanding damages following his continued involvement in a high-profile personal controversy.

According to multiple media outlets, 7-Eleven Taiwan had invested in an expansive endorsement campaign featuring Kim Soo Hyun. They were banking on his popularity to drive consumer engagement. The project reportedly included an exclusive lineup of merchandise such as themed coffee, packaged foods, collectibles, and souvenir items - all branded with his image.

The brand had also planned to hold a large-scale public festival event earlier in March. Kim Soo Hyun was scheduled to make a personal appearance as the official ambassador. However, as controversy surrounding his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron intensified, the company abruptly halted production and promotional activities. The entire campaign was scrapped before it could even launch.

The financial damage, according to reports, is significant. Taiwan’s 7-Eleven is said to have suffered a direct loss of approximately 4.6 billion KRW (around 3.29 million USD) from the cancellation of product production and event planning. When factoring in additional losses such as discarded stock, logistics, and lost advertising expenditures, the total estimated loss reaches 10.6 billion KRW (about 7.58 million USD).

Despite the widespread reports, 7-Eleven Taiwan has not released an official public statement regarding the matter. If filed, the lawsuit could further complicate Kim Soo Hyun’s already fragile public standing and significantly impact his future endorsement prospects abroad.

Meanwhile, this is not the first report of commercial brands cutting ties with the actor in light of the scandal. Earlier this year, multiple South Korean companies reportedly began pulling advertisements featuring Kim Soo Hyun. Some brands are also said to have demanded financial compensation, with the total damages sought within Korea estimated to be around 6 billion KRW (approximately 4.29 million USD).

The controversy began months ago. Accusations circulated that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a secret relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron during her underage years. The allegations were pushed by the YouTube channel Garosero Institute. In response, Kim Soo Hyun has strongly denied all accusations of any problematic relationship.

Nonetheless, the continued release of audio clips, insider claims, and alleged witness testimonies has fueled public interest and skepticism. Most recently, Kim Soo Hyun filed an additional formal complaint against Garosero’s Kim Se Ui and the bereaved family members of Kim Sae Ron. He accused them of defamation and spreading false information with malicious intent.

