Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Ajay Devgn's movie maintains good hold; looks for momentum on 3rd Monday

Raid 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 19: Raid 2, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has been a part of the box office race for more than two weeks. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the recently released film, which marks the sequel to Raid (2018), is running in its third week. In Bollywood, the Raid sequel is still a top performer. The film hopes to gain momentum today.

Raid 2, backed under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, is performing on a good note at the box office these days. Morning trends of the film suggest that it will witness a drop in its business on the third Monday.

As per estimates, the Ajay Devgn starrer will collect in the range of Rs 2 crore on the 19th day of its release. The crime thriller should gain some momentum in its performance. The actual figures will be determined based on its hold throughout the day.

Yesterday, Raid 2 earned Rs 5.50 crore net business at the box office. Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial boasts a total net collection of Rs 143.73 crore at the Indian box office. It is inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark.

Raid 2, which stars Ajay Devgn as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Amay Patnaik, is currently competing with Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh and Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. While the Raid sequel is already a hit, it can emerge as a superhit movie, depending on how it holds itself in the coming days.

Raid 2 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Pathak. The sequel has arrived in cinemas, seven years after the release of the original movie, Raid.

Raid 2 in theaters

