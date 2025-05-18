Jr NTR War 2 Neha Kakkar Sonu Kakkar Tony Kakkar Paresh Rawal exits Hera Pheri 3 Irrfan Khan Taapsee Pannu Mithun Chakraborty Shivangi Joshi Babil Khan Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence looks incredibly perfect in Dior strapless gown made from silk taffeta

Jennifer Lawrence made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2025 in pleated white gown with hair styled in sleek, neat bun.

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on May 18, 2025 | 12:41 PM IST | 23K
Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes Film Festival 2025
PC: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence owned Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet alongside Robert Pattinson as they arrived for their upcoming movie Die, My Love. Creating a dreamy fashion moment, Jennifer wore a pleated white Dior strapless gown that flows into a voluminous skirt. Interestingly, the gown is crafted from ivory silk taffeta and took over 250 hours to make. 

Advertisement

Inspired by Dior’s archival 1949 "Poulenc" design, Lawrence’s incredibly perfect look at Cannes 2025 red carpet gave the dress a timeless and romantic feel. Allowing the gown to take center stage, the American actress accessorised the look with nothing but just a bracelet and small stud earrings.

Jennifer Lawrence owned Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet

With her hands in her pockets (every woman’s favourite), the Academy Award-winning American actress struck a poised posture. For makeup, the stunner wore bold red lipstick that added a pop of color and was otherwise completed with subtle eye makeup and defined brows.

Jennifer Lawrence at Cannes 2025

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kristen Stewart wears bermuda shorts to red carpet with mid-calf length socks

Credits: PC: Getty Images
About The Author
Khushboo Ratda

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a kee...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles