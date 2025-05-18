Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence looks incredibly perfect in Dior strapless gown made from silk taffeta

Jennifer Lawrence owned Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet alongside Robert Pattinson as they arrived for their upcoming movie Die, My Love. Creating a dreamy fashion moment, Jennifer wore a pleated white Dior strapless gown that flows into a voluminous skirt. Interestingly, the gown is crafted from ivory silk taffeta and took over 250 hours to make.

Advertisement

Inspired by Dior’s archival 1949 "Poulenc" design, Lawrence’s incredibly perfect look at Cannes 2025 red carpet gave the dress a timeless and romantic feel. Allowing the gown to take center stage, the American actress accessorised the look with nothing but just a bracelet and small stud earrings.

With her hands in her pockets (every woman’s favourite), the Academy Award-winning American actress struck a poised posture. For makeup, the stunner wore bold red lipstick that added a pop of color and was otherwise completed with subtle eye makeup and defined brows.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kristen Stewart wears bermuda shorts to red carpet with mid-calf length socks