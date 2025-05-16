Know all about oil pulling: Anushka Sharma-recommended ancient Ayurvedic technique and its benefits
Anushka Sharma brought attention to the ancient Ayurvedic practice of oil pulling during the pandemic. Here's a guide on how it works, how to do it, and why it’s great for your dental and overall health.
During the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a wellness ritual that quickly gained attention among her followers – Oil pulling, an age-old Ayurvedic practice that focuses on oral health and overall detoxification. With her pet dog Dude by her side, Anushka revealed how oil pulling had become a part of her morning routine. She encouraged others to try it, especially while everyone was focusing more on their health and immunity.
In her post, she had written, "My morning ritual of Oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gandusha', a dental technique that involves swishing a little Oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene & health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too."
So, what exactly is Oil pulling, how do you do it, and why has it become such a popular wellness ritual? Here's everything you need to know about the method Anushka Sharma swears by.
What is Oil Pulling?
Oil pulling is a traditional Ayurvedic detox technique that dates back thousands of years. Known as kavala or gandusha in Sanskrit, the process involves swishing edible Oil—typically coconut, sesame, or sunflower oil—in the mouth for a specific duration and then spitting it out. This is believed to help remove toxins from the mouth and body, improve oral hygiene, and support overall wellness.
Though it may sound like a simple technique, oil pulling is often praised by Ayurvedic practitioners for its wide-ranging benefits, from freshening breath to supporting immunity.
How to Do Oil Pulling: Step-by-Step Guide
If you're new to Oil pulling, it's best to start gradually and adjust the duration as you become more comfortable with the practice. Here's how to do it:
Choose the Right Oil
Virgin coconut oil is the most popular choice today because of its pleasant taste and antibacterial properties. However, sesame oil and sunflower oil are also traditionally used in Ayurveda.
Start on an Empty Stomach
Do Oil pulling first thing in the morning, before you eat or drink anything. This allows the Oil to interact with the bacteria and toxins that have built up in your mouth overnight.
Take One Tablespoon of Oil
Measure out about a tablespoon (roughly 10–15 ml) of Oil and place it in your mouth. If this feels like too much at first, you can start with a teaspoon and gradually increase the quantity.
Swish the Oil Around
Swish the Oil gently around your mouth, ensuring it reaches between your teeth and around your gums. Do not gargle or swallow the Oil.
Swish for 5–20 Minutes
Start with 5 minutes and work your way up to 15–20 minutes. The longer you swish, the more effective the process is said to be. The Oil will become milky and thin as it mixes with saliva and draws out toxins.
Spit the Oil Out
Spit the Oil into a trash can (not the sink, as the Oil can clog drains). The Oil now contains toxins and bacteria, so do not swallow it.
Rinse Your Mouth
Rinse thoroughly with warm water or salt water to remove any remaining oil and toxins.
Brush Your Teeth
Finish your routine by brushing your teeth as you normally would. This ensures any leftover residue is cleaned off, leaving your mouth feeling fresh.
Benefits of Oil Pulling
The benefits of Oil pulling go beyond just fresher breath. According to both Ayurveda and modern anecdotal evidence, the following are some of the most commonly experienced advantages:
Improves Oral Hygiene
Regular oil pulling helps reduce harmful bacteria in the mouth, which are responsible for bad breath, plaque, and cavities. It may also reduce inflammation and support gum health.
Whitens Teeth Naturally
Many people who practice Oil pulling regularly report a natural whitening of teeth. The Oil helps lift stains from the teeth's surface without the use of harsh chemicals.
Detoxifies the Body
The mouth is a gateway to the rest of the body. By removing toxins and bacteria from the mouth, oil pulling can contribute to a more balanced internal system.
Prevents Bad Breath
Halitosis (bad breath) is often caused by bacteria in the mouth. Swishing Oil can help eliminate these bacteria and freshen your breath naturally.
Reduces Inflammation
The anti-inflammatory properties of oils like coconut and sesame may help soothe gum inflammation and prevent conditions like gingivitis.
Boosts Immunity
While more research is needed, many practitioners believe that reducing oral toxins supports the immune system by decreasing the body's toxic load.
May Relieve Jaw and Sinus Congestion
Some users report that regular oil pulling helps with jaw stiffness and sinus-related issues, likely due to the extended movement and detoxifying effects.
Anushka Sharma's embrace of oil pulling came at a time when people were looking for holistic ways to boost their immunity and well-being during the pandemic. Her post not only introduced many to this Ayurvedic technique but also reminded people of the importance of maintaining simple, sustainable health habits.
If you're looking for a natural addition to your wellness routine that's inexpensive, accessible, and time-tested, oil pulling might just be worth trying. Just remember to start slow, listen to your body, and consult your dentist if you have any existing dental issues. After all, a glowing smile starts with healthy habits, and as Anushka showed us, even small rituals can make a meaningful difference.
