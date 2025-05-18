Sonam Kapoor's haircare tips, 6-step routine for long, strong and shiny tresses

Besides her inclination towards fashion and beauty, Sonam Kapoor takes her hair seriously too. The diva’s hair is literal goals as she flaunts long and luscious strands, which can leave anyone smitten. However, such charming hair can’t be achieved easily; it’s a result of conscious efforts. From being picky about haircare products to following a 6-step hairwash day routine, here’s everything Sonam Kapoor does to keep her hair healthy, long, and shiny.

Sonam Kapoor’s haircare ritual

Sonam’s haircare routine displays her love for her hair. While you might think it must be high-end and complicated, it’s, in fact, quite practical and accessible. Check the process and steps:

1. Shampoo

Sonam Kapoor shampoos her hair twice. This technique is in trend, and more and more people are practicing it. Shampooing twice or double cleansing helps in deep cleaning and getting rid of buildup. And when you’re in an industry where your hair constantly goes through all sorts of processes, double cleansing becomes a necessity.

2. Conditioner

The Khoobsrat actress strongly emphasizes conditioning after shampooing. When you’re double cleansing, your hair might lose moisture and become dry and frizzy. To replenish the lost moisture and keep your strands smooth and manageable, conditioner is important. Further adding on the technique of applying a conditioner, Kapoor suggests not applying it to the scalp. However, she does apply conditioner from high up, all the way to the ends, thoroughly treating her hair.

PS: The actress suggests towel drying after shampooing and before applying conditioner.

3. Hand perm

After going through a catastrophic experience with perming on one of her salon visits, Mrs. Ahuja took matters into her hands. She does hand perm, a simple hair styling technique which is in trend. This involves crunching your hair upwards with your hands, after the conditioner, to create a naturally wavy texture.

4. Serum

Serum is hands down one of Sonam Kapoor’s favorite haircare products. She towel-dries her hair after washing off the conditioner and then applies serum. Kapoor emphasizes applying serum on the ends as well to lock in the moisture and have a silky and smooth effect.

5. Heat protectant

Being in the showbiz, Sonam’s hair go through a lot. To protect them from possible damage, she applies heat protectant as part of haircare ritual. However, things like heat blow drying and UV radiation can also damage hair, making it equally important to apply a heat protectant.

6. Bow dry or blast dry

After her hair is ready to take the heat with the heat protectant, Kapoor goes on with blow-dry or blast-dry to style her hair.

Biggest hair mistake

At one time or another, we all have gone crazy with our hair. This includes cutting bangs at home, coloring with no professional guidance, or straightening them until they turn into a broom. For Sonam, it was perming hair. She got her hair permed for a movie often, leading to brutally damaging results. Sharing the regrettable anecdote, Vaayu’s mom further mentioned that in such situations, good salon advice is needed. Kapoor revealed that it took her 5 years to regrow and re-strengthen her hair.

Takeaway: Take professional guidance before going through a hair change to avoid any future oopsies.

Obsession with long hair

The Zoya Factor actress has luscious and long hair reaching below her waist. In an interview with Grazia, the style maven opened up about her obsession with extended tresses. She revealed that she has always had long hair.

She has cut her hair only a few times, including for the movies Ayesha and Khoobsurat. However, her hair grows quickly, letting her get into her everyday avatar quite easily. Ditching the trends, she often chooses long hair as her go-to style.

Sonam Kapoor’s haircare tips

Being a hair enthusiast, Sonam Kapoor is always on the lookout for tricks and techniques that would keep her hair strong and luscious. She shared a few haircare tips from her trove of haircare wisdom:

Be very careful and mindful about choosing the right haircare products and taking the right advice from professionals.

Be aware of your hair problems and take preventative measures at the earliest.

A heat protectant is a must. Especially if your hair goes through constant treatments and exploitation.

Consume protein and have a balanced diet that supports hair growth and strengthening.

