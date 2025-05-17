Cannes Film Festival 2025: Kristen Stewart wears bermuda shorts to red carpet with mid-calf length socks

For the fourth day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Kristen Stewart made her first red-carpet appearance as a director. For the premiere of The Chronology of Water, she totally slayed in an all-white outfit that combined bold formal design with a sexy edge—and we can’t wait to decode her look. So, let’s dive in!

Advertisement

Kristen made a fashion statement with a cropped white shirt, setting a strong foundation for her stylish red carpet moment. She added a formal touch by pairing it with a black tie, then layered it with a sleek, satin-finish white blazer worn open. Both the shirt and the blazer featured full sleeves, showcasing exactly how to slay power dressing with a hot twist.

Her tops were definitely show-stopping, but our favorite part of the look was her unexpected choice of bottoms. Kristen ditched traditional formal pants and instead opted for white Bermuda shorts, worn slightly low on the waist with a wide silhouette that balanced style and comfort perfectly.

Adding to her effortlessly cool vibe, she carried a white baseball cap in her arms. As for accessories, she kept it minimal with just a statement ring, letting the outfit speak for itself. Her fully colored hair was styled in a middle part, with soft front bangs falling across her forehead for a relaxed yet polished finish.

Advertisement

The style icon’s choice of makeup was spot-on, instantly turning heads around her. Her skin glowed with a radiant base, enhanced by a soft blush on the cheeks and a touch of highlighter for added dimension. Her eyes were accentuated with shimmery eyeshadow, defined with kajal, and finished off with perfectly curled lashes. She sealed the look with a swipe of glossy lipstick.

For her footwear, Kristen went bold with mid-calf length socks paired with sleek black pointed-toe heels—an edgy twist that added personality to the ensemble.

Kristen Stewart’s look at Cannes 2025 was a striking blend of old-school elegance and modern edge—absolutely unforgettable. Stay tuned for more stunning Cannes fashion moments!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Emma Stone wears backless gown and Angelina Jolie arrives in Brunello Cucinelli’s strapless outfit