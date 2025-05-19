Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook Ending Explained: Ku Do Won’s promise ring to Oh Yi Young, Um Jae Il-Kim Sa Bi’s romance, and more

The final episode of Resident Playbook beautifully brings the story full circle, echoing the heartwarming start of the series. Spanning 100 emotional minutes, it takes viewers on a touching journey, ending with tears, joy, and closure. The first-year residents face intense challenges on New Year’s Eve, with the hospital buzzing amid hopeful mothers waiting for midnight births. And yes, a much-anticipated cameo adds the sweetest surprise. With everything coming together, the finale proves why the Hospital Playlist spin-off was worth watching.

Advertisement

Did Jae Il and Sa Bi finally find their way to each other?

The Resident Playbook finale ties up its stories with heartfelt moments and growth. It opens with Oh Yi Young (Go Yoon Jung) confirming her secret relationship with Ku Do Won (Jung Jun Won), though, amusingly, the hospital already knows. Meanwhile, Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok) stays by a terminally ill patient’s side, hoping his presence eases her pain. Despite his friction with Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji), he discovers a cure thanks to her subtle help. The patient finally finds relief, and Jae Il earns a quiet sense of accomplishment.

Elsewhere, Sa Bi confides in her professor about her fear of blood. He reassures her that fear is normal, but duty must come first. Together, they perform a tough surgery, and Sa Bi’s newfound warmth shines through as she cracks a rare joke to lift the patient’s spirits. Later, she asks Jae Il if he likes her - he does - but she insists on taking it slow. Their chemistry suggests they’re headed for romance. Meanwhile, Yi Young and Nam Kyung’s (Shin Shi Ah) growing friendship offers a light, satisfying touch to the finale.

Advertisement

Nam Kyung faces loss, welcomes life, and finds love

Nam Kyung’s journey in the Resident Playbook finale captures both loss and renewal. She reunites with her first patient, Ms. Yeom, now critically ill in the ER. Though she can’t help medically, Nam Kyung offers comfort, staying by her side and playing her favorite hymn. Ms. Yeom passes away on New Year’s Day. Though Nam Kyung maintains composure in front of others, she breaks down while filling out the death certificate.

Moments later, she’s called to help a woman in labor and, with guidance from gynecologist Yang Seok Hyeong, successfully delivers her first baby. The experience makes her realize the emotional weight and beauty of being a doctor. She loses one life and helps bring another into the world. Later, she learns that Tak Gi On has chosen OB-GYN and that he’s in love with her, bringing warmth and closure. All four first-years seem to find purpose, connection, and hope for what’s ahead.

Advertisement

Did Yi Young really quit after winning the lottery?

Yi Young kicks off the last day of the year on a high note. She's won the lottery and arrives at the hospital in great spirits. But work quickly brings her back to reality. During a delivery, she mishandles the placenta, causing a minor complication. Still, she remains determined. When Dr. Seo gives her a second chance, Yi Young succeeds after practicing and studying on her own. Dr. Seo, impressed, praises her for not only improving but also managing a full delivery by herself.

As New Year’s Day arrives, Yi Young reflects on her growth and pride in her work. Just when she announces she’s quitting because of the lottery win, she realizes the prize has expired, turning her big win into a hilarious loss. Despite the blunder, she ends the year with experience, confidence, and support from colleagues who value her. Turns out, she’s already hit the jackpot, just not the one she expected.

Advertisement

Chu Min Ha’s surprising promotion

In the finale, the unexpected choice for professor is Chu Min Ha (Ahn Eun Jin), not Myeong or Do Won. Dr. Seo points out that the role fits someone who cares more about the journey than just the outcome. Considering Min Ha’s warmth across the three shows, she’s a fitting pick. The episode also shows Seok Hyeong acting adorably awkward around the other doctors, including Do Won. This ending hints that Min Ha might return as a regular character if the series gets renewed.

Did Do Won propose to Yi Young?

Yi Young’s sister and brother-in-law decide to stop pursuing pregnancy after another unsuccessful IVF attempt, challenging traditional views of family. Though they won’t have children, their relationship remains strong. They also remain unaware of the unexpected connection between Do Won and Yi Young.

In the finale, Do Won gives Yi Young a ring, not as a proposal, but as a promise of his feelings and commitment. Returning to the hospital, Yi Young walks into the lively second-year room, reunited with Nam Kyung, Sa Bi, and Jae Il. She’s changed: more joyful and confident in her role. This moment brings her story full circle. It highlights personal growth and the importance of friendship, offering a heartfelt and hopeful conclusion for the second-year residents at Jongno Yulje Medical Center.

Advertisement

Did you enjoy Resident Playbook? Resident Playbook has wrapped up with an emotional and satisfying finale! We want to hear from you: Did the series live up to your expectations? Share your thoughts and vote below! Yes, absolutely loved it! It was good, but had some flaws. Not really, I expected more. I didn’t watch it.

ALSO READ: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok’s Resident Playbook likely to EXTEND with special episode after finale airs