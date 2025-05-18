The Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has scored good results at the box office in India, as the film has raked in Rs 31.00 crore in two days. The film opened at Rs 15.50 crore on an unconventional Saturday release, and managed to hold at same levels on Sunday. While the business is good, it could have been better, more so because the last Mission Impossible film aggregated about Rs 35 crore on Saturday and Sunday, which happened to be day four and five.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be aiming to be the biggest film of the franchise in India, and the target will be to outdo the lifetime business of The Dead Reckoning, which raked in Rs 106 crore through its run. The business on Monday and Tuesday, followed by jumps in the second weekend will determine the lifetime business of MI 8, but one must remember that the run of the last film was cut short by Oppenheimer and Barbie, and this one has a clean run for 3 weeks until the release of Housefull 5 on June 6.

Mission Impossible 8 Day Wise Box Office:

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 15.50 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 31.00 crore

Final Destination: Bloodlines has scored very good results at the box office in India, collecting a little above Rs 20 crore through the four day run. The film has already emerged the biggest grosser of the franchise, and will be aiming to hit the Rs 50 crore mark by the end of its run. Final Destination 6 is drawing good crowd in the metros, especially towards the night shows due to the genre, and the film is expected to show a fair hold in collections on Monday as well.

The film has done well to stand tall against the competition – Mission Impossible 8 – as there was a chance for the film to see a drop in business on Saturday and Sunday, due to a fall in showcasing. Final Destination: Bloodlines has emerged a HIT venture in India, and is the biggest surprise as far as box office of Hollywood films is concerned.

Final Destination 6 Day Wise Box Office:

Thursday: Rs 4.35 crore

Friday: Rs 5.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 5.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 6.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 20.85 crore

The Ajay Devgn led Raid 2 continued with its good run at the box office, with the total collections standing approx. Rs 142 crore at the end of third weekend. The film will enter the Rs 150 crore club in the next 5 days, and is expected to end its run around the Rs 160 crore mark, emerging another clean hit for Ajay Devgn in the post pandemic world. The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari 2 also continued with its steady run, as the film raked in Rs 1.80 crore in its fifth weekend, taking the total collections to approx. Rs 89 crore.

All in all, it was a good weekend for the Indian Film Industry, and the hope is on the momentum to continue. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

