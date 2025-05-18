‘It hurts’: BTS' Jin warns fans of forceful grabbing at Hi-touch event amid 2024 non-consensual kiss investigation

The release of his second solo album, Echo, has BTS member Jin taking careful steps after a wild ride with Happy. On May 18, as part of the hi-touch event arranged by the singer to be able to meet his fans as well as promote his new record, the oldest member of the group warned the BTS ARMY against grabbing his hands fiercely. This comes after not one but two fans have been accused of manhandling the celebrity at a hug event last year.

Appearing in an open shirt with a vest and jeans combo, the singer took a laid-back approach with his dear fans, going on to joke about feeling like a movie star. The promotional event was held in a theatre seating arrangement with the big screen behind him, adding to the feel.

Shortly after, Jin introduced the events of the day, saying that they’ll start with the Hi-touch event. “If you hold my hands, it hurts. So please only touch lightly.” Noting the varied nationalities of those in attendance, he added, “For foreigners, please don’t grab, touch please”, earning laughter.

Once those in the audience had agreed to the same, he thanked the fans and got ready for a much softer interaction with his fans, as compared to the hug event held last year, following his military discharge. The 2024 FESTA schedule, one of his first post the completion of national obligations, saw two fans misbehaving with the BTS member.

A fan is said to have launched a complaint against a middle-aged Japanese woman who kissed Jin on his neck rather than hugging him. During their research, police also found another person flouting regulations, causing a second case to be filed concerning the event. However, unlike the other one, the perpetrator has yet to be recognized, and the concerned suspect has finally agreed to participate in questioning after previously refusing to arrive in South Korea for it.

In another update from the event, Jin can be seen asking fans to not take photos of themselves or him while participating in the Hi-touch as he can ‘appear ugly’, and instead advised them to snap away while being seated.

