Will Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Mark the End of Tom Cruise’s Acting Career? Superstar Reveals Plans for His 100s

As Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning made its dazzling U.S. premiere at Lincoln Center in New York on May 18, fans and film insiders alike wondered, is this truly the last mission for Ethan Hunt? Tom Cruise answered that question with resounding clarity on the red carpet, confirming that while the franchise may be ending, his career certainly is not.

Advertisement

The eighth installment of the iconic action franchise, The Final Reckoning, is being positioned as Cruise’s final outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. “It’s the final! It’s not called ‘final’ for nothing,” Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that this chapter marks the end of the road for his legendary action hero.

However, when asked whether this also signals a winding down of his own career, Cruise emphatically said no. Recalling a previous comment where he expressed wanting to act into his 80s like Harrison Ford, the 62-year-old superstar doubled down. “Actually, I’m going to make [movies] into my 100s,” Cruise said. “I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, or comedy films—I’m excited.”

Reflecting on his nearly 30-year journey with the Mission: Impossible series, Cruise shared that the experience has been deeply fulfilling. “There’ve been so many levels of reward—with the filmmakers I’ve collaborated with, the crews, the cultures we’ve worked in,” he said. “Everything I’ve learned and continue to learn about storytelling, life, leadership, character... it’s been exceptional.”

Advertisement

As for those adrenaline-pumping stunts fans have come to expect, Cruise laughed when asked about his pre-stunt rituals. “There’s a lot that keeps me alive,” he joked, noting that each stunt requires a different kind of preparation and intense focus.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, who helms his fourth Mission film with The Final Reckoning, praised Cruise’s commitment and curiosity. “He’s the most giving, most game… he’s a great teacher and a great student,” McQuarrie said.

The film, which also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Angela Bassett, and more, is set to hit theaters this Friday.

While Ethan Hunt may be taking his final bow, Tom Cruise is only getting started on his next cinematic chapter. With boundless energy and a passion for storytelling, the star is far from finished. As Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning gears up for its theatrical release, one thing is clear—Cruise’s mission is far from over.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ana de Armas Reveals She's 'Excited' to Work With Tom Cruise Amid Growing Dating Rumors