Mission Impossible 8 India Box Office Vihaan Samat about Radhikka Madan Final Destination: Bloodlines Katrina Kaif's wish for Vicky Kaushal Zahan Kapoor Shah Rukh Khan Dhamaal 4, Love & War Toxic clash Aamir Khan War 2

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Parul Gulati wears braided hair outfit to the red carpet; know all about it

Walking the red carpet at Cannes 2025, Parul Gulati made a stunning appearance with the outfit entirely made of braided hair.

By Priyanshi Shah
Published on May 17, 2025  |  01:59 PM IST |  4K
Parul Gulati
Cannes Film Festival 2025: Parul Gulati wears braided hair outfit to the red carpet; know all about it (PC: Getty Images)

It’s just some days of the 78th Cannes Film Festival and we’re already impressed by the celebrities gracing the red carpet with their mesmerizing and eye-catching outfits. And among them, one was the hair extension brand founder Parul Gulati, who left everyone stunned with her appearance in the outfit entirely made of braided hair. And we can’t wait to dive deep into the details!

Advertisement
Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Priyanshi Shah
Priyanshi Shah
Content Writer
Linkedin

Priyanshi is a BBA student who is passionate about writing and loves to write down her tho...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles