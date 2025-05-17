Cannes Film Festival 2025: Parul Gulati wears braided hair outfit to the red carpet; know all about it
Walking the red carpet at Cannes 2025, Parul Gulati made a stunning appearance with the outfit entirely made of braided hair.
It’s just some days of the 78th Cannes Film Festival and we’re already impressed by the celebrities gracing the red carpet with their mesmerizing and eye-catching outfits. And among them, one was the hair extension brand founder Parul Gulati, who left everyone stunned with her appearance in the outfit entirely made of braided hair. And we can’t wait to dive deep into the details!