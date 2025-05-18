Kannada actress at Cannes Film Festival 2025: Disha Madan wears Kanchivaram saree on red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is in full swing, with several global icons making stylish appearances on the red carpet. While many celebrities turned heads at the event, one actress from the Kannada film industry managed to steal the spotlight. If you're wondering who we are talking about, it's none other than Disha Madan. She made her Cannes debut this year and truly served her best look.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Disha Madan shared her excitement about making her Cannes red carpet debut. She revealed wearing a pure zari Kanchivaram saree, handwoven by master artisans near Chettinad for over 400 hours. For her, the outfit went beyond fashion as it symbolized the revival of a nearly lost art form.

The saree’s design was inspired by a sepia-toned photo from a 1950s Chettinad wedding. The saree was dyed in sacred vermilion red and adorned with gold peacock motifs, placed in a deliberate, rhythmic pattern reminiscent of temple friezes.

Disha highlighted that it had no borders or contrasts—just a continuous flow of silk and gold. She paired it with a custom corset blouse, hand-embroidered by four artisans for over 250 hours, using micro-zari, zardosi, and beadwork.

"This is MY MOMENT! Gracing the Cannes red carpet in a pure zari Kanchivaram saree — handwoven over 400 hours by master artisans near Chettinad — this ensemble is more than couture. It is a revival of beauty almost lost to time," she wrote.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post below:

Disha Madan is a Kannada actress and popular social media influencer, best known for her work in television and films. She gained early recognition by winning the first season of Dancing Star in 2014. Disha also portrayed Vachana in the serial Kulavadhu before stepping away to support her father’s business.

Her screen appearances include the web series Humble Politician Nograj sequel. Disha is married to Shashank Gopal Vasuki and is a mother to two children, Vian and Avira.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: The Girlfriend: Rashmika Mandanna FINALLY breaks silence after fans demand update on film with Rahul Ravindran