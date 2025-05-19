EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal recalls how her Shah Rukh Khan-like stardom led to safety concerns

Anu Aggarwal's popularity touched new peaks after her debut film Aashiqui proved to be a grand success. Recently during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the former actress opened up about the stardom she achieved after the film and how it led to safety concerns. Aggarwal shared that fans would fly from different countries to see her building and the craze was just like it is for Shah Rukh Khan now.

Advertisement

The Aashiqui actress who used to live alone in Mumbai at that time shared that it was scary for her. "I had fans like you know standing under my building. Luckily the building I was in was an MLA/MP building, so we had police protection. We had like guards coming with guns, standing with guns, eight to ten of them. They would not let people enter the gate. But it was madness," she said.

"People were flying from different countries to come and just see my building, you know how it is with Shah Rukh Khan today," Aggarwal who left the industry a few years after her success added while sharing that the superstar is her neighbor. "I see that, this is how it used to happen, and I ran away from it," she laughingly concluded.

Anu Aggarwal also revealed that Bollywood was ruled by people like Dawood Ibrahim at that time and there were under-the-table deals. "All the money that was coming into the film industry, it came from the underworld," she said.

Advertisement

At one point in the interview, the actress also opened up about how she looks at the industry today. "I find today's scene very interesting. I didn't find it so interesting 5 years or 10 years before," she said while adding that filmmaking has changed globally, and even South films have become bigger. She shared her thoughts on how the audience has become more selective now and has stopped watching films that only rely on star power.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal joins fan club of Animal and RRR; find out what she thinks about films