5 Best dressed celebs of the week: Mrunal Thakur, Khushi Kapoor turned heads with their A-fashion game

Hey, fashion lovers! This week in fashion, we’ve seen our favorite celebrities slaying their looks in casual outfits, including both Western and traditional. From Aditi Rao Hydari to Anushka Sharma, here’s the round-up of all the Bollywood actresses who nailed their style with their signature charm. So, let’s dive into it!

1. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari made her salon visit stylish, and for that, she got dressed in cool and classy mini denim dungarees, giving a fresh touch to the old-school fashion. She wore a crew neck and full sleeves pushed back to her elbows for the inner layer. This outfit serves as the perfect fashion inspiration for casual day outings, coffee dates, and chill days with friends.

She kept her look simple with no makeup and left her blonde-colored hair open, parted on the side. And completing her look, she slipped into comfortable white shoes.

2. Anushka Sharma

Serving the traditional airport look, Anushka Sharma dressed elegantly in a blush whisper kurta set from Sureena Chowdhri, worth Rs 28,900. Against the nude shade, it was heavily adorned with black floral prints. It had loose-fitting sleeves with a V neckline, adding a sophisticated vibe.

She paired her kurta with the palazzo pants and completed her ensemble with the matching dupatta over her shoulders.

3. Khushi Kapoor

For another stylish look, we have our favorite aesthetic girlie, Khushi Kapoor, who looked cute in the mesmerizing pastel green maxi dress with spaghetti straps and a drop neckline. The full-length design gracefully enhanced the actress’s silhouette, making it perfect to opt for on vacations. For some styling, she layered it with the light green cardigan.

She kept her makeup subtle with just blush and light-shade lipstick and added delicate accessories like hoop earrings and a neckpiece.

4. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is surely a nature girl who loves spending time in the open, and dropping some glimpses of her recent getaway, she appeared gorgeous in the black maxi dress. It has thin straps with a scooped neckline. The silhouette cinched her body just below the chest and then flared gracefully to the edge.

Adding minimal and striking accessories, she wore golden hoop earrings, bracelets, and a ring to complete her look. It can be a perfect look to recreate for dates, chill days out with friends, and more.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Attending an event, Rashmika Mandanna exuded elegance and grace in the vibrant orange saree beautifully adorned with the intricate golden embroidery at the borders and traditional motifs all over it. She draped it traditionally with the neatly done pallu over her shoulder.

For a hint of a bold touch, she paired her saree with the matching blouse featuring a sleeveless design, a deep neckline, and a cut at the back. Enhancing her traditional look, she accessorized it with a maangtikka, dangler earrings, and bangles. Her hair was tied into a sleek bun.

These 5 Bollywood actresses got their A-fashion game done right this week, and we can’t wait to see what the upcoming week holds for us. Till then, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such amazing looks!

