Khushi Kapoor channels both CUTE-HOT girl energy at vacation in bikini and pastel green maxi with floral nail art

When it’s about the most aesthetic girl of Bollywood, then the only name that comes to our mind is Khushi Kapoor. The actress is right now enjoying her time vacationing with her friends.

And recently, the young starlet shared a quick glimpse of her looks wherein she looked sexy in a bikini and cute in a light dress, serving as perfect inspiration for beach attire. Want to know the details of her look? Then let’s dive into it!

Enjoying her beach time, Khushi Kapoor wore a brown bikini set. The triangular bikini top was giving major vacation goals and was tightly secured with two knots: one at the back and one at the neck. For the playful touch, it was adorned with red floral prints all over it. Making a bold statement, she decided to pair her bikini top with the matching bottoms.

For the accessories, the actress definitely didn’t hold herself back and added the striking touch with the stunning earrings, bracelet, and cool black sunglasses. She tied her hair back into a neat bun, with no strands left loose.

As for the makeup, she went for a dewy and fresh look, and for that, she first applied the right shade base to add the flawless touch. And enhanced her charm with the blush glow and the nude-shade lipstick. A quick tip: to avoid the sunburn, don’t forget to apply and carry your sunscreen.

Looking at the Loveyapa actress’ other vacation attire, she looked cute in the pastel green maxi dress. The spaghetti straps and drop neckline just enhanced her appearance. The pastel color gave Khushi’s a refreshing touch, whereas the floral prints made it perfect to don on morning outings. For the cozy touch, she layered it with the green cardigan.

Giving her vacation ensemble a cute touch, she opted for delicate accessories with just hoop earrings and a necklace. And for the carefree vibe, she left her wavy hair to fly openly.

And lastly, for the makeup, she applied blush and nude-shade lipstick, perfect to keep her face glowing with subtlety. Moreover, apart from this, what really excited us was the cute floral art on her nails.

This summer vacation, if you’re planning a trip with your friends and cousins, then don’t forget to check Khushi Kapoor’s stunning looks; she has the perfect fashion inspo for you. Do give them a try!

