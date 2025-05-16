Bollywood couples’ marriage advice on managing work-life balance

While contemporary work-life balance goes for a toss for even common folks and couples, Bollywood celebrities have more intensified work schedules. From traveling between countries to constantly juggling through projects, even a few hours of quality time with the partner becomes a task in itself. However, B-town couples, though always on top of their work, rarely hesitate to sacrifice work for love.

From Sonam Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bollywood celebrities’ marriage advice emerges as a beacon of hope for even the most work-surrounded and ambitious couples.

1. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The international couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have a married life that involves a lot of traveling. Priyanka has made it clear that both she and Jonas are extremely hardworking people, and they love their job. Yet, when the time comes, they never forget to prioritize each other and give their family of three a jolly good time.

2. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

India’s beloved lovebirds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, are looked up to as an idol couple. However, since the two hail from different industries, the companionship often comes from a place of conscious effort. While Virat does not miss any opportunity to reach out to his wife on the field, Sharma constantly supports her husband through thick and thin. The lesson is simple: sometimes showing up for each other is all you need.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s wedding stirred a buzz around the town back in 2012. This was particularly challenging to Kareena, as she was still at the peak of her career. When confronted with apprehensions that she might not get any films after the wedding, our Bebo was adamant about changing this outdated belief. When it comes to the couple, Kareena and Saif made a decision to do one film each and save time to spend with each other and their kids.

4. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The Ramleela couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s successful marriage emerges from their friendship. When they’re together, they are relaxed and have enough to talk about, as they come from the same industry. However, apart from a smooth companionship, there are a few ground rules that define their marriage. This includes not staying out too late or missing calls while at work.

5. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

The actor-entrepreneur couple, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, have a schedule that does not contain the same elements of work. This calls out for actively extracting those time blocks from their schedule for each other, where their alignment could be restored. Kapoor admits that, pragmatically, their relationship thrives on the give-and-take concept. Also, saying “no” to certain projects to be with her family sometimes becomes important, and the same goes for Anand Ahuja.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

SRK and Gauri’s love and married life isn’t any less than a romantic movie. Gauri, being a model previously, has been Shah Rukh’s number one supporter from his earlier days in the industry. SRK, on the other hand, encourages Gauri’s strong identity as a successful interior designer. However, being a superstar comes with its own share of sacrifices. Given that, the couple and their kids are often seen at public events like IPL and wedding galas together, making sure that if they cannot miss an event, they can bring their family to the event.

7. Genelia D’Souza and Ritesh Deshmukh

Despite being in the same industry and going through different work schedules, Ritesh and Genelia have their own ways of spending quality time with each other. They base their relationship on friendship and playfulness, keeping the flame alive through humor-infused love. From their funny reels on married life to their public declaration of love and companionship, the couple never refrain from admitting that they do prioritize each other on and off work.

