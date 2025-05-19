Mission Impossible 8 Box Office Day 3 India Trends: Tom Cruise film sees expected Monday dip; eyes Rs 7 crore

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is expected to hold steady at the Indian box office as it enters its third day. After a strong opening weekend, early trends suggest that the film is likely to earn a decent Rs 7 crore on Monday. While the drop is expected after the weekend peak, the film’s current performance points to an average trajectory unless it gains momentum over the coming days.

The film earned Rs 15.5 crore on Saturday and followed it up with Rs 16 crore on Sunday, bringing the total India net collection to Rs 31.5 crore in two days. If the Monday figure stays on track, the three-day total will reach approximately Rs 38.5 crore. For a franchise as massive as Mission: Impossible, the figures are solid, though not spectacular. Hitting the Rs 100 crore mark domestically would position the film as a clear hit in India.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the long-running Mission: Impossible series and a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). The film sees Tom Cruise return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, alongside returning cast members Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The journey of the film’s production was eventful. Originally planned to film back-to-back with Dead Reckoning, the schedule shifted in 2021. Production began in March 2022 and spanned multiple international locations, including the UK, Malta, South Africa, and Norway. However, the shoot was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strike in July 2023 and only resumed in March 2024, concluding later that year in November.

Originally titled Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was renamed The Final Reckoning in late 2024. With a staggering estimated budget of USD 300 to 400 million, it stands among the most expensive films ever produced.

The film had its world premiere in Tokyo on May 5, 2025, and was later screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14. It is set to release in the US on May 23. Critics have so far responded positively, praising the film’s action sequences and emotional weight.

While The Final Reckoning has received acclaim, its box office journey in India depends on how it performs through the coming weekdays. A stronghold will be key for the film to establish itself as a franchise success story in the region.

