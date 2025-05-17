5 bizarre and unusual beauty hacks by B-town divas Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif

Bollywood celebrities get papped all the time, even during the most casual outings. While some go bare-faced, unfazed by the paparazzi clicks, others strive to maintain their glamorous public image. With hectic schedules and back-to-back shoots, beauty hacks become more of a necessity than just fun makeup tricks.

So, B-town glam queens often rely on on-the-go beauty hacks that help them navigate their busy workdays like true divas. What are these beauty secrets that help them transition smoothly from shoot to shoot, looking flawless? Let’s find out!

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is a true beauty maven, looking stunning with or without makeup. The diva often shares beauty tips that her fans adore, including her “tint instead of foundation” hack. Alia prefers to skip foundation when off-duty, reserving it for movies and ads, and opts for skin tints instead.

She also reveals she’s a bit of a mixologist, experimenting by blending products. Alia mixes a lightweight, sheer skin tint with a primer to create a concoction that blends seamlessly and gives her skin a beautiful glow. This technique is part of her sunburnt look routine. She loves keeping her skin natural, proudly showing off her freckles.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, a style icon and beauty connoisseur, prefers authentic products that are accessible and effective. In a recent vlog, she revealed her unique lip prep secret—not what you’d expect.

Before applying her favorite red lipstick combo, the Zoya Factor actress dabs a tiny amount of coconut oil—a staple in every Indian household—on her lips. This helps the lipstick glide on smoothly, bringing out its true color. She also shared that most lip balms tend to dull the lipstick’s real shade, affecting its overall vibe.

3. Katrina Kaif

2000s heartthrob and beauty mogul Katrina Kaif has a fun, confident approach to makeup. The Merry Christmas star shared her ultimate on-the-go beauty hack: using a single lipstick not just on her lips, but also on her cheeks and eyes.

Katrina applies an orange lipstick in cross marks on her chin, cheeks, and eyelids, then blends it out to create a flawless, glamorous look. This no-fuss, multi-use beauty trick definitely deserves an award!

4. Priyanka Chopra

The world knows Priyanka Chopra for her killer beauty and effortless glamour. No matter the occasion, Chopra’s signature style shines through—even in candid paparazzi shots, her allure is undeniable. While she doesn’t always need makeup, she elevates her look with impeccable clothing and flawless makeup.

One of her standout beauty hacks is her lift-and-fill eyebrow technique. Priyanka brushes her brow hairs upward with a spoolie and uses a small, flat brush to apply matte eyebrow powder along the bottom edge, creating a bold, sculpted, and perfectly thick brow that makes a statement every time.

5. Kiara Advani

From dazzling with ultimate wedding glamour to shining at the MET Gala as a mom-to-be, Kiara Advani is truly a fashion and beauty icon. Even before the big red-carpet moments, she shared a clever beauty hack with her fans—a long-lasting lipstick trick passed down from her mom. Kiara applies her favorite matte pink lipstick, then presses a tissue between her lips to blot the excess, and finishes with another swipe for a flawless, enduring finish.

